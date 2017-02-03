RwandAir to start flying to Mumbai and Harare in April 2017

Kigali: RwandAir, the national carrier of the Republic of Rwanda, announces that flights to Harare in Zimbabwe and Mumbai in India will commence on 1st and 3rd April 2017 respectively.

The flights to Harare which will be tagged to the existing Lusaka (Zambia) route will be operated daily while the Mumbai flights will be operated non-stop four times per week respectively by our young Bombardier and Boeing Next Generation fleet offering a state of the art dual class cabin.



“We are delighted to enable new and seamless connections between more African cities and beyond the continent which goes along with creating more businesses and boost the various countries’ social and economic development”, said John Mirenge, RwandAir Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.



The two new destinations will take RwandAir’s growing network to twenty one destinations. The airline will this year launch more destinations including its first long haul flights to London Gatwick in the United Kingdom and New York in the United States of America.



In 2016 RwandAir started operations to Cotonou and Abidjan, received its first two wide-body brand new Airbus A330s, East Africa’s first triple class configuration, and its third Boeing 737-800NG. All equipped with inflight connectivity.



It also renewed its IOSA certification and has been ISAGO and EASA certified. In 2017, it plans to acquire its fourth Boeing 737-800NG and also to expand its wings to Europe, India and the U.S.A. RwandAir is an IATA member airline. (End)



