RwandAir to start flights to Brussels in July

Kigali: RwandAir the national carrier of the Republic of Rwanda has announced the commencement of non-stop flights from Kigali to Brussels, in Belgium next month. All returning flights from Brussels to Kigali will be via London.



“Adding Brussels to our fast growing network, reaffirms our commitment to create new opportunities for both continents with smooth connections from cities with high demand and will go a long way in boosting trade and tourism”, said Chance Ndagano, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir.



The launch of flights to Brussels comes after the airline’s successful entry into the London market last month (May). The new route takes RwandAir’s network to twenty-three (23) destinations.



With the new three flights a week between Brussels and Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, which will be operated by the airline’s Airbus A330 fleet configured in a triple class cabin and equipped with inflight connectivity, RwandAir offers a differentiated product in terms of passenger comfort and convenience.



Brussels, Belgium's fascinating capital and the administrative capital of the European Union, is mainly known for centuries of history, renaissance architecture and monuments. The city's main attractions include the Grand-Place, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Bronzed Manneken-Pis and admirable green spaces such as the "Parc du Cinquantenaire", Belgian Independence Monument.




