Afreximbank invites bankers to structured trade finance seminar in Cape Verde

Kigali: The African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) has invited African banking and trade finance professionals to the 2017 edition of its annual Structured Trade Finance Seminar and Workshops scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 November in Sal, Cape Verde, according to a press release from Afreximbank office in Cairo.



The four-day event, expected to attract some 200 participants from banks and other financial institutions across Africa, is aimed at strengthening the capacity of Afreximbank’s stakeholders in understanding international trade and trade-related project financing issues. It is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance of Cape Verde.



Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said in Cairo that the event was also an important platform for African bankers and other trade finance practitioners to meet and network, thereby making a major contribution in boosting African trade.



This year’s speakers will include top experts from leading financial institutions and firms as well as key financial services regulators from Africa and beyond.



The participants will be senior executives drawn from African banks and financial institutions, regulatory institutions, hedge funds, Africa country funds, venture capital institutions, corporate entities engaged in trade, manufacturing and privatized infrastructure projects, Afreximbank’s trade finance and project finance intermediaries, African law firms and insurance firms.



The Seminar will introduce participants to frontier topics in trade and trade-related project finance, starting with the Structured Trade Finance Seminar on 6 and 7 November, and followed on 8 November by two half-day workshops, focusing respectively on “Receivables and Payables Finance” and “Syndications and Agency’’. The event will end on 9 November with a workshop on factoring.



The 2017 Seminar, the 17th in the annual series, is part of Afreximbank’s effort to prepare African banks and financial institutions to meet the trade finance needs of the continent.



The 2016 Structured Trade Finance Seminar and Workshops took place in Mauritius. (End)



