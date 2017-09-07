Trade show ends on high note, best exhibitors awarded

Kigali: The 20th Rwanda International Trade Fairs concluded yesterday at the Gikondo Expo grounds with Bank of Kigali, Rwanda’s National Carrier and Ameki Colour scooping best exhibitors awards.



The trade fair, which ran from 22 August to 6 September 2017, attracted 433 local and international exhibitors from 19 countries, including 144 from 18 countries. It is aimed to facilitate trade relationships and technology transfer; and is in line with the country’s vision of putting private sector at the heart of economic development.



In his closing remarks, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Vincent Munyeshyaka, pledged continued government support to the private sector. He reiterated Rwanda’s move to encourage consumption of locally produced goods and services towards bridging the export-import gap.



“We want Rwandan products to be known at home and abroad for their quality, reliability and safety,” Minister Munyeshyaka emphasised.



The Minister pointed out that participating in international trade fairs helps local exhibitors to fast track knowledge transfer amongst peers. This will boost local businesses’ competitiveness on foreign markets.



The Expo attracted over 15,000 visitors on a daily basis – on weekdays. The numbers rose above 35,000 on weekends.



Rwanda International Trade Fair is one of national major annual events organised by Private Sector Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Foreign exhibitors flocked in from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Canada, Iran, Pakistani, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Ghana, USA, India and the East African Community (EAC) member states, among others. (End)



