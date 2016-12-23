Police hands over truck to Congolese owner

Kigali: Rwanda National Police (RNP) handed over a Mitsubishi Fuso to a DR. Congo national – Jean Marc Kasereka – after it was reportedly stolen in Uganda and recovered in Rwanda.



In a statement, the Rwandan Police says the truck bearing Ugandan plate number UAN 985X had reportedly stolen in Uganda in July this year before the alleged thieves crossed to Rwanda, where it was intercepted.



It was intercepted at La Corniche boarder post with DRC on August 21 following theft notice forwarded by the Uganda Interpol on the international police online global platform – I-24/7 system that connects all the 190 member countries.



In narrating how the truck was stolen and intercepted the Acting Commissioner for INTERPOL in RNP, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Karake said: “Kasereka bought the vehicle from a Ugandan national in Uganda, but the latter went behind and reported the vehicle as stole. Interpol Uganda contacted us and we intercepted the truck on the Rwandan territory before crossing to DR Congo.”



“Interpol Uganda, however, later established that Kasereka had bought the truck through right channels and they sent a formal approval to us to hand over the truck to the rightful owner (Kasereka),” he added.



After receiving the truck, Kareseka said: “I am grateful to RNP for the way they handled my case and giving me my vehicle.”



RNP has over the years intercepted about 25 foreign stolen cars, majority stolen from Kenya, which have since been returned to their rightful owners, while the arrested suspects have been deported to countries where they are wanted.‎



“We have reached a level where offenders cannot escape to anywhere; advanced technologies have proved it and we are very thankful to our counterparts in other countries for the existing cooperation that that contributes to fighting cross-border crimes,” said ACP Karake.



Rwanda National Police currently enjoys a unique partnership with regional and international Police institutions and organizations, which have played a vital role in the fight against cross-border crimes, include vehicle theft and human trafficking. (End)



