Uganda deport suspected thief to Rwanda

Kigali: Uganda Police Force has arrested and deported a Rwandan man, who was wanted for allegedly stealing money before going into hiding in the neighbouring country.



In a statement, the Rwandan Police says that Isaie Hategekimana, 42, is allegedly stole US$4,000 and Rwf40,000 from one Solange Ayinkamiye of Rusizi District, in October last year before crossing to Uganda.



Hategekimana, who also hails from Rusizi, was handed over to Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Tuesday at Gatuna border post. He was arrested in Kampala recently following collaboration between Rwanda and Uganda police forces.



It is said that the suspect, on the day he stole the money, had spent a night at Ayinkamiye’s house. Hategekimana and Ayinkamiye were friends.



Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dan Ndayambaje, the District Police Commander of Gicumbi, who received the suspect on behalf of RNP, lauded the existing cooperation between Uganda and Rwanda law enforcement institutions in “joint investigations and fighting cross-border crimes.”



“When the victim learnt that she had been robbed in the night of October 30, last year, she immediately reported to police in Rusizi and investigations revealed that the suspected thief – Hategekimana – had crossed to Uganda,” CSP Ndayambaje said.



“Interpol Rwanda contacted their counterparts in Uganda, who traced and arrested the suspect, and deported him to face trial,” he added.



“The existing working relations between Rwanda and Uganda police forces has further facilitated for justice to be served,” he said.



Cooperation, both locally and cross-border, is among the priorities of Rwanda National Police, as one of the effective means to fight cross-border and transnational crimes. (End)



