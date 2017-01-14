Community Mobilization Campaign and the CICA disseminate valuable information

Kigali: The Community Mobilization Campaign (CMC) and the Agricultural Information and Communication Center (CICA), are two components that have worked extensively to disseminate valuable information that has significantly changed work and behavioral practices in order to achieve farmer wellness, according to the Co- manager of the Project to support the Strategic Plan for Agricultural Transformation, Raf Somers.



The Community Mobilization Campaign (CMC) : An interesting spin off of the FFS approach are the Community Mobilization Campaign (CMC).This is coordinated response to the eradication of diseases that attack crops. Thousands of farmers are fighting these diseases together in a consolidated area. The FFS facilitators technically oversee this intervention. In this context, collaboration with RAB, districts, sectors, local leaders, facilitators and farmers has led to remarkable successes.



The control of the BXW (banana bacterial wilt) that attacks the banana was carried out on 5644 ha. Striga which attacks cereals (maize,wheat, soybeans) on 4338 ha. It's a community-based approach that has involved 242,000 farmers.



The Agricultural Information and Communication Center (CICA): To develop a strong agriculture sector it is important to create access to quality information. That is the reason why the program supported the Center for Information and communication in agriculture (CICA).



This center collects, produces, stores and disseminates agricultural information. It serves as a link between farmers, agriculture and knowledge, but also between customers, journalists, national and international audiences.



With the technical and financial support of the program, CICA was able to produces high quality products including training booklet, leaflets, training videos, magazines, radio broadcasts, etc.



“An important change within the way the center worked is that the current products are very well adapted to the target audience. For example, training booklets for farmers include a lot of clear pictures and drawings and only limited text. And the training videos can really be considered as farmer to farmer training as the people you see and hear are the farmers and facilitators. This is very well appreciated by the farmers watching the videos”, said Project Co- manager Raf Somers.



“Another important innovation in CICA was our close collaboration with the media. We organized training sessions for journalists and we continuously assist them to get updated information. In the end, the sector can win a lot when the media is reporting in a correct and informative way.” added Mary Rucibigango, the coordinator of CICA.



CICA is also moving with its time by integrating ICT in the solutions they offer. The center organized national competition for ICT developers to encourage them to come up with products that will benefit the sector and the farmers in particular. CICA also launched a new website which is dedicated to Rwandan extension agents. By navigating on the very intuitive website everyone gets easy access to videos, radio broadcasts and other training materials.



“You can see that different project component do not work in isolation. For example, the FFS Facilitators are the “movie stars” in the training videos and they are also the target audience of most of the materials developed”, said Raf Somers. (End)





