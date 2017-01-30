Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

M23 combatants crossed into Rwanda

Monday, 30 January 2017 11:51 by administrator
Kigali: In the morning of 29 January 2017, a group of unarmed people claiming to be M23 combatants crossed into Rwanda through Rwanda-DRC common border, in Bugeshi Sector, Rubavu District. By 17:00 Hrs, 30 individuals had been registered, a statement from Rwanda's military spokesperson said.

According to information received from the combatants by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), they claim that they are fleeing from combat action by DRC Armed Forces (FARDC).

In a statement, the RDF says that the fleeing combatants have been seen by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), and those requiring medical attention have been attended to by the ICRC, in accordance with International Humanitarian Law. (End).

 

