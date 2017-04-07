Lt. Gen. Frank Mushyo Kamanzi appointed as Force Commander of UNMISS

Kigali: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Lieutenant General Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of Rwanda as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).



Lieutenant General Kamanzi brings to the position more than 28 years of national and international military experience, as well as command and staff experience.



Before his current appointment as the Force Commander of the United Nations–African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) since 2016, he served as Army Chief of Staff in the Rwanda Defence Force (2012-2015).



He served as Commander of the Rwanda Military Academy (2010-2012) and commanded an infantry brigade (2007-2010). He held the position of Deputy Force Commander in the African Union Mission in Sudan (2006-2007) and also served as a member of Joint Military Commission, Lusaka Peace Process for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1999-2000).



Lieutenant General Kamanzi has a Master’s degree in national security strategy from the National Defense University in Washington, D.C., and a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Makerere University in Kampala.



He is a graduate of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Nigeria, and the Army Command College in Nanjing, China. Born in Uganda in 1964, Lieutenant General Kamanzi is married and has five children. (End)



