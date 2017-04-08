US stands side-by-side with Rwanda in remembrance of the genocide

Kigali: The United States of America stands side-by-side with the Rwandan people in remembrance of the more than one million of men, women, and children killed in the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.



“We bow our heads honoring those who suffered and the family members who each day keep their memories alive and close at heart”, said the U.S Department of State in a statement.



“The United States remains steadfast in our support for the Rwandan people as they work to overcome this dark period in their history, hold accountable the perpetrators of such heinous acts, and strengthen the fabric of their country in preventing a recurrence”, the U.S Department of State added.



Rwanda started yesterday the 23rd annual commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, remembering more than one million Tutsi who were killed. (End)



