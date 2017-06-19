Rwanda to host the 5th Edition of East Africa International Arbitration Conference

Kigali: Rwanda will host the 5th edition of the East Africa International Arbitration Conference (EAIAC2017) on the 28th & 29th September 2017 at Serena Hotel, Kigali.



Hosted under the patronage of Kigali International Arbitration Centre (KIAC), this year’s conference is themed ‘Linkages between International Arbitration and Africa’s economy’.



The conference will profile East Africa’s arbitration centres in Nairobi, Kigali and Mauritius as competitive centres to the already established centres in the world offering reliable and efficient alternative for the users of arbitration.



Rwanda through KIAC is among the leading arbitration centre in Africa. The centre administers cases both under UNCITRAL rules and its own rules and currently has the largest caseload of all African arbitral institutions at 52 cases. These are mostly infrastructure based. This coupled with the incredible performance of Rwanda as Africa’s best place to do business makes the country a sure host for this year’s conference. (End)



