Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

Rwanda to host the 5th Edition of East Africa International Arbitration Conference

Monday, 19 June 2017 17:19 by administrator
E-mail Print PDF

Kigali: Rwanda will host the 5th edition of the East Africa International Arbitration Conference (EAIAC2017) on the 28th & 29th September 2017 at Serena Hotel, Kigali. 

Hosted under the patronage of Kigali International Arbitration Centre (KIAC), this year’s conference is themed ‘Linkages between International Arbitration and Africa’s economy’.

The conference will profile East Africa’s arbitration centres in Nairobi, Kigali and Mauritius as competitive centres to the already established centres in the world offering reliable and efficient alternative for the users of arbitration.

Rwanda through KIAC is among the leading arbitration centre in Africa. The centre administers cases both under UNCITRAL rules and its own rules and currently has the largest caseload of all African arbitral institutions at 52 cases. These are mostly infrastructure based. This coupled with the incredible performance of Rwanda as Africa’s best place to do business makes the country a sure host for this year’s conference. (End)

< Prev   Next >
 

Main Menu

Special Reports

Subscribers




Lost Password?
No account yet? Register

PAM: Réduire la Malnutrition au Rwanda

Banner
Banner

2010 Elections

Image1 Image2 Image3 Image4 Image5 Image6 Image7

Headlines

Rwanda: Doing Business

Banner

FAO au Rwanda

Banner

© 2017 Rwanda News Agency

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our RSS feed