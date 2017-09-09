Uganda and Rwanda Police, local leaders discuss border security

Kigali: Local administration leaders and security officials from the districts of Nyagatare and Kabale in Rwanda and Uganda, respectively, meet on September 7, and resolved to enhance cooperation against cross-border security threats for the good of the neighboring communities in the two countries.



In a statement, the Rwandan Police says that the meeting held in Nyagatare discussed cross-border security and to lay mechanisms to curb all acts of illegality across two neighboring districts.



Present was during the meeting was the District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Johnson Sesonga, Inspector of Police (IP) Richard Bagumire, the officer in charge of Kamwezi Police Station (Uganda).



It was also attended by local leaders from Karama and Tabagwe sectors (Rwanda), and their Ugandan counterparts from Maziba sub-county (Uganda).



The officials recommitted to sensitizing the neighboring communities in fighting crime and on laws that govern movement of people across borders.



According to Inspector of Police (IP) Bosco Dusabe, the Eastern region Police spokesperson, the meeting noted that some residents across the border unknowingly, a loophole that can be utilized by criminals.



“Movement is high all the time because of trade and special relations between communities and the two countries. Individuals with bad intentions may take this opportunity,” noted (IP) Dusabe

“We also agreed to among others share intelligence related to illegal trade such as narcotic drugs including banned gin, and smuggling,” he added.



Oezi Biryomurisho, the chairman Local Council Three of Maziba, said: “Some of our communities do not know or understand border demarcations. We need to sensitize them but also work closely to monitor their movements.”



The meeting resolved to enlist the cooperation from other state organs including Revenue Authorities, Immigration to keep the border in order.



Rwanda and Uganda police forces have an existing bilateral cooperation pact on cross-border security and capacity building among others. (End)



