Heifer International and UN’s IFAD strengthen partnership to build resilience of rural people

Kigali: Heifer International and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) have agreed to seek opportunities to collaborate on market-driven development, climate-smart agriculture, access to finance and several other areas involving smallholder farmers.



For more than 10 years, Heifer has been working with IFAD, a specialized agency of the United Nations and international financing institution that focuses on ending rural poverty in developing countries through long-term investment. The two organizations have collaborated in Nepal, Rwanda and Tanzania.



Under a new memorandum of understanding signed by Heifer and IFAD, the two organizations will explore ways to build on their successes in these areas: Market-driven development, inclusive business models; Climate-smart agriculture, sustainable resource management; Financial literacy, access to finance; Capacity-building of local communities; Improved food security and nutrition through integrated crop/livestock farming; Stronger resilience through increased incomes, assets; Management of post-harvest loss; Social capital, women’s empowerment.



“Heifer and IFAD share many development priorities that make this partnership a natural one. Our new memorandum of understanding adds another level of strength in our partnership for leveraging each other’s work and achievements to meet the goal of ending poverty and hunger,” said Pierre Ferrari, president and CEO of Heifer.



“The need for a concerted, collaborative effort for greater investment in resilience is more critical than ever as millions of rural people are facing the increasing impact of climate change,” said Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of IFAD. “Partnering with like-minded organizations such as Heifer allows us to reach more rural areas, where 80 percent of the world’s poorest and undernourished people live.” (End)





