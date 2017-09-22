Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

More Rwandan troops expected in the Central African Republic

Friday, 22 September 2017 16:21 by administrator
Kigali: Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) is to deploy an additional Motorised Infantry Company of 140 troops to reinforce the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

According to the Ministry of Defense, the deployment started with airlifting equipment on 16 September; troops’ deployment will follow on 26 September 2017.

The newly generated Motorised Infantry Company will be temporarily up to four months part of the Rwandan Battalion in Bangui while waiting for further deployment.

The new Motorised Infantry Company was requested by MINUSCA to reinforce its operations and address security challenges in CAR.

Following the United Nations’ request, the Government of Rwanda accepted the deployment of additional force of one Motorized Infantry Company (140 troops) to the already deployed Infantry Battalion deployed in Bangui. The additional Force once deployed is expected to address the recurrent attacks against the population.

Rwanda, one of the world’s largest contributors of peacekeepers, first deployed peacekeepers in CAR in 2014. Currently, RDF maintains one Infantry Battalion and a Level Two Hospital under MINUSCA. Rwanda troops are specifically charged with providing security for high-ranking government officials, including the President, and securing key state installations. (End)

