USAID grants over Rwf2 Billion in online teaching tools to Rwanda

Kigali: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated the successful close-out of a two billion francs for 2.5 year program to create an online community platform for Rwandan teachers. The project, called the Mentorship Community of Practice, created an online forum for teachers to share best practices in the classroom and to complete online courses that strengthen teaching skills. The celebratory event was held at the Kigali Radisson Blu Hotel, and was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Rwanda Education Board (REB) and the University of Rwanda College of Education (URCE), among others.

During the close-out celebration, the Acting Mission Director of USAID/Rwanda, Adriana Hayes, handed over key online components of the project to the Ministry of Education, Rwanda Education Board, and University of Rwanda College of Education. These components included the online community portal, a digital library, and an accredited, online certification course to teachers to improve their Kinyarwanda-language reading instruction for students in P1 to P3.



“USAID is extremely proud to be able to turn over these online tools to the Rwandan people. We are confident that these tools, in your very capable hands, will continue to connect, motivate and prepare many excellent teachers.,” said Acting Mission Director of USAID/Rwanda, Adriana Hayes, at the event.



Online professional communities for teachers can have an enormous impact. Some studies have shown that a teacher’s involvement in a professional learning community can improve student testing gains by an astonishing 25 to 50 percent. In acknowledgement of this promise, and the successes of the USAID-funded program, the the Ministry of Education has adopted the program as a key component in its Information and Communications Technology in Education Masterplan. Now, over over 1,000 teachers in 1,000 schools—and over 400 Sector Education Offices in every district in Rwanda—are connected to the online portal. Members of this online community of practice have made nearly 50,000 posts in discussions on over 15,000 topics.



In addition to the event, on September 27, 2017, 148 teachers were awarded diplomas for the completion of the USAID-funded online course on Kinyarwanda-language reading instruction; this course is accredited and supervised by the National University of Rwanda College of Education.



Commenting on the program, the Director General of REB, Janvier Gasana, congratulated the teachers graduating from the seven month course, and encouraged development partners to continue supporting Rwanda’s development priorities. “As the government, we are committed to transforming education in Rwanda by prioritizing early grade literacy, teacher training and access to educational resources,” he said. (End)



