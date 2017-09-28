Malian officials commend Rwanda’s anti-corruption approach

Kigali: A delegation from Mali composed of members of the Central Office against illicit enrichment and members of Supreme Court visited Rwanda National Police (RNP) where they commended the force’s efforts in fighting corruption.



The delegation led by the president of Mali Central Office against illicit enrichment, Moumouni Guindo, made the remarks after a presentation by Commissioner for Inspectorate of Services and Ethics, ACP Jean Nepo Mbonyumuvunyi that captured Rwanda’s best practices in fighting graft and precisely how the vice is fought within the force.



Guindo said that he highly appreciate the professionalism and dedication with which Rwanda National Police (RNP) engages in fighting against corruption.



“There are so many ideas that are worthy sharing with my country and other African countries can learn from Rwanda’s best example to ensure corrupt-free countries” Guindo said in a statement.



In his presentation to the delegation, ACP Mbonyumuvunyi said that the fight against corruption is one of the priorities on Rwanda’s political agenda.



“RNP as a law enforcement institution works with other public and private agencies, and the people to enforce the zero-tolerance policy against graft,” ACP Mbonyumuvunyi said.



He added: “Corruption affects service delivery. Police put in place specific training and capacity building programs for officers to be more professional in investigating corruption cases, promote ethical conduct and uphold high levels of professionalism.”



He further noted that the Anti-corruption and public embezzlement units, the Inspectorate of Services and Ethics department and Police Disciplinary Unit are among other mechanisms that were adopted in fighting corruption within and outside the force.



Over the last 3 years, 128 police officers were dismissed for corruption cases while 315 civilians were arrested trying to bribe police officers.



In the spirit of openness and cooperation, RNP signed MoUs with various institutions that are mandated with monitoring public agencies like the Office of the Ombudsman, Rwanda Governance Board and Transparency International-Rwanda, and all the 30 districts to jointly fight graft and embezzlement in particular.



The delegation, which is in Rwanda since Monday, also visited the Office of the Ombudsman, Rwanda Public Procurement Authority. (End)



