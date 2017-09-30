“Generosity & honesty” of women officers contributes to role of UN Police- -Rwandan peacemaker

Kigali: The “generosity and honesty” of women officers contributes to role of UN Police (UNPOL) in South Sudan, according to a female Rwandan officer working in the UN mission there.



The UN peacekeeping operation, UNMISS, has provided sanctuary to some 213,000 people in Protection of Civilians or POC sites around the conflict-affected country. UNPOL plays a key part in making sure those civilians remain safe.



In Juba, some 38,000 people live in a POC next to the UN base and like any small town of that size, gangs and criminality are problems.



Assistant Inspector Kellen Businga of Rwanda who is one of around 260 female police officers from around the world deployed at UNMISS, recently took part in a search for illegal weapons outside the camp.



The UNMISS’s public information team conducted an interview with Kellen Businga about the operation.



Assistant Inspector Kellen Businga: What’s going on today is a targeted operation organised by the Integrated Operations Team of the UN Police (UNPOL) to search for illegal objects in the possession of gangs here in the bush.



Q: There are nine young men who are being questioned. What has been their reaction?



KB: They say they are innocent, they don’t possess anything. They were searched and nothing was found on them.



Q: Personally, how are you feeling this morning? What’s your reaction to the events this morning?



KB: I feel so good for the event because I am here for the protection of civilians and to keep them out of harm’s way. So, I feel that I am doing the job that brought me here to South Sudan.



Q: Now, there may be some young women back in your country, in Rwanda, you would look at your job and say, “That’s way too dangerous; I can never do that job; I won’t become a police officer”. What do you say to those young women?



KB: I would like to encourage them that this is a good job. It is nice to serve the nation and the UN at large.



Q: How proud do you feel to be representing Rwanda here?



KB: I am so proud. So proud of representing my country as part of the United Nations and helping to fulfil the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission, UNMISS, to protect civilians.



Q: What do you personally get out of this job?



KB: One important benefitis mission experience. I will apply thisexperience back home.



Q: Do you encourage more women from your country to sign up as police officers?



KB: I would encourage them because first of all it is a good job. Another reason is thatyoung women should serve their nation, serve the world at large, and feel that they have the courage to do so. This job is not for men only, but women as well and they can perform better than men.

Q: In what way can women perform better than men?



KB: Women are generous. Another thing is they are faithful, they say the truth. They have got the power, they are very strong, they are very patient and canendeavorto manage all situations.



Q: What do you think your male colleagues would say about that statement?



KB: They will say that we are also able. It is not only them who can perform. (End)



