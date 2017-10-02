MINAGRI, World Bank & EU: Launch Partnership to increase evidence in agricultural policy-making

Kigali: The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, World Bank Group, and European Commission today officially launched the WB-EU Partnership for Evidence-Based Policy Making in Agriculture. The objective is to increase the role of evidence in agricultural policy-making in the country, through the implementation of rigorous Impact Evaluations (IE) in key policy priority areas in the sector.



Following extended consultations with policy-makers and civil society, the launch event was a platform that allowed a broad array of stakeholders to discuss and engage on the key elements of the partnership.



The partnership will be spearheaded by Development Impact Evaluation (DIME) – a unit within the World Bank’s Research Group that works with governments to design and implement impact evaluations to inform policy decisions, through its Impact Evaluation to Development Impact (i2i) program.



The European Commission joins other donors, such as DFID, to this existing multi-donor program, which aims to generate high-quality and operationally relevant IE research to transform development policy, help reduce extreme poverty, and secure shared prosperity.



Within the specific context of the DIME-EU Partnership in Rwanda, the research team will work closely with MINAGRI and other relevant stakeholders in the sector to inform policy design through the use of rigorous evidence and data-driven results.



The portfolio of IEs will aim to cover key infrastructure investments in the sector – feeder roads and irrigation; and will focus on MINAGRI’s main priorities under its flagship programs as well as its future sector-wide aims. The ultimate objective of the partnership is to enable MINAGRI to improve the delivery of its programs, so as to improve farm productivity and farmer welfare.



One of the core aims of the partnership is to build capacity for IE generation and absorption in the sector. This starts with officials within MINAGRI and related line ministries, with whom DIME will run a number of trainings across various levels of technical and managerial staff.



Complimenting these trainings, DIME staff will work with officials within the ministry through a learning-by-doing model, working to collect and process data to generate useable findings in the context of their everyday work. In addition, the research team will engage with the broader research community, to both learn from and build local capacity and contribute to the growth of high quality IE evidence in the sector in the long-run. (End)







