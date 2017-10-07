World Travel Awards joins AHIF and AviaDev in Kigali

Kigali: Rwanda will welcome World Travel Awards for the first time, with the Africa Gala Ceremony 2017 set to take place in the country’s thriving capital, Kigali, on 10th October.



Spanning several valley and hillsides, Kigali – renowned for its cleanliness and warm hospitality – is arguably one of the most attractive African capitals. It’s ideal location, in the centre of Rwanda, also makes it an ideal base for exploration.



World Travel Awards President and Founder, Graham Cooke, said: “It will be an honour for the World Travel Awards to visit Rwanda for the first time, later this year."



“The heart of Africa, Rwanda has become rightfully known for its spectacular scenery – think thundering waterfalls, towering mountains and virgin rainforests – and rare wildlife. This is a fantastic opportunity for Rwanda to claim its rightful place as Africa’s rising star.”



World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2017 will take place at the five star Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre – which features the first convention centre in Rwanda with room for up to 5,000 delegates – alongside the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and AviaDev Africa (10-12 October).



The leading hotel investment conference that connects business leaders from the international and local markets, driving investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa, AHIF is attended by the highest calibre international hotel investors of any conference in Africa.



Meanwhile AviaDev Africa is a unique event bringing together airports, airlines, governments, industry suppliers and tourism authorities to determine the future air connectivity and infrastructure development of Africa. The event provides an opportunity for the aviation and hotel development communities to share intelligence on their future plans, catalysing tourism development on the continent.



Jonathan Worsley, Chairman, Bench Events, said: “I’m delighted that the World Travel Awards has chosen to hold its Africa ceremony on the main stage at AHIF. The combination of AHIF for hotel investment, AviaDev for aviation route planning and the WTA for excellence in travel, all happening at the same time and in the same place, is bound to focus more attention on the importance of a successful travel and hospitality industry to the economic future of Africa – and that has to be a good thing.”



Voting for the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony concludes on the 21st August 2017.

A full list of nominees can be viewed on the World Travel Awards website.



World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.



Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.



Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.



World Travel Awards Gala Ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.



World Travel Awards celebrates its 24th anniversary this year and is acknowledged across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade.



Attended by senior executives from major travel companies, operators, destinations, WTA events are universally respected as providing established, top level networking opportunities, regionally and globally. The brand aims to celebrate those organisations who push the boundaries of industry excellence. (End)





