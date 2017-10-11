AHIF to drive investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development

Kigali: Rwanda is proud to be hosting the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) for the second time, at the Kigali Convention Centre from the 10th to the 12th October 2017. AHIF 2017 has been jointly organized by Bench Global Business Events based in the U.K, and the Government of Rwanda through Rwanda Development Board.



AHIF’s main objective is to bring together the leading organizations and individuals in the hotel investment community that drive investment into tourism projects, infrastructure and hotel development across Africa. AHIF has proven to be an ideal meeting place for the regions’ senior investors, developers, operators and advisors.



More than 500 high caliber executives from 45 different countries are expected at this year’s conference, making it the premier hotel investment conference on the African continent.



In light of this, investment and partnership opportunities will be fully maximized with business networking sessions and panel discussions such as: Investors’ views on the opportunities in Africa, Regional Connectivity in Africa, Sourcing Finance, and Transactions & Investor Sentiment. Additionally, AHIF is proud to have the RT. Hon. Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, Dr. Edouard Ngirente as the Guest of Honor at the official opening on Wednesday 11th October, and feature esteemed panelists from Rwanda such as: Honorable Clare Akamanzi, CEO RDB & Cabinet Member, Ms. Belise Kariza, CTO RDB and Mr. Daniel Sambai, Country Manager Serena Hotels Rwanda.



AHIF aims to support hotel infrastructure development in Rwanda and across Africa, educate the hotel investment community on the rising potential of the tourism industry in Africa and provide a platform that promotes Rwanda’s ambition to grow its MICE and leisure tourism sector.



The Travel & Tourism industry in Africa is an attractive growth sector for investment. The World Travel & Tourism Council reported that the sector was responsible for a total contribution of 7.8% (USD165.6bn) of the GDP in 2016 for the continent; this is set to rise by 2.9% in 2017. In Rwanda, tourism is a major economic generator that provides an unrivalled opportunity to grow the country’s GDP, create jobs and add value to the economy . Rwanda’s MICE and leisure tourism revenues in 2015 were reported at USD368m and 2016 this rose to USD404m.



Hosting this conference promises opportunities for business partnerships and will help promote Rwanda as a leading MICE destination in the region.



Alongside AHIF, Kigali is proud to welcome the second AviaDev Africa. AviaDev Africa is a unique event bringing together airports, airlines, governments, industry suppliers and tourism authorities to determine the future air connectivity and infrastructure development of Africa. Taking place alongside the AHIF, the event provides an opportunity for the aviation and hotel development communities to share intelligence on their future plans, catalyzing tourism development on the continent.



About the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF)



AHIF is the premier hotel investment conference in Africa, attracting many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies and their advisers. It is organised by Bench Events (www.benchevents.com), who has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Bench Events’ mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide.



About AviaDev



AviaDev Africa is the only dedicated air service development event for Africa, taking place on the African continent in 2017. It is organised by Bench Events (www.benchevents.com), which is known for producing the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and several other top-level hotel conferences around the world.



