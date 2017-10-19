EASF Director, IGP Gasana discuss enhanced cooperation

Kigali: Visiting Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) director, Abdillahi Omar Bouh, paid a courtesy call to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K Gasana and discussed enhanced cooperation through capacity building.



Speaking after the meeting at Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters, Mr Bouh said; “We want to keep enhancing the existing cooperation between EASF and RNP as a key partner in EASF mandate.”



EASF is one of the five regional forces for Peace Support Operations (PSOs) with multidimensional components that consist of military, police and civilian components.



According to the EASF Director, “It’s essential that we continue improving our cooperation and train our human resource to ensure more efficiency in the interest of keeping our region and the world safer.”



Part of Bouh’s meeting with IGP Gasana also tackled on the progress of preparations of a regional field training exercise that will be held in Port Sudan, in Sudan next month and expected to draw participants from 10 member states of EASF.



“The training will mainly focus on how prepared forces are ever since EASF reached its Full Operational Capability in 2014. The training will demonstrate and validate the multidimensional force readiness in case of a quick intervention call.”



Following his meeting with the IGP, Mr Bouh headed to the Police Training School (PTS) in Gishari where he toured the peacekeeping training Wing that has so far offered peacekeeping trainings to hundreds of police officers from different countries through the support of different entities including EASF.



Bouh was also interacted with police officers pursuing a Training of Trainers at the Peace Support Operation (PSO) Wing at the school where he witnessed a demo on public order maintenance.



EASF consists of military, police and civilian components and mechanism to provide capability for rapid deployment of forces to carry out preventive deployment, rapid intervention, peace support and peace enforcement. Its mandate is to enhance peace and security in the Eastern African region.



Ten member states that form the EASF are; Rwanda (the current chair), Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda. (End)



