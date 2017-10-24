Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

Rwanda ranked among the first globally in Judicial independence

Tuesday, 24 October 2017 17:03 by administrator
E-mail Print PDF

Kigali: The Global Competitiveness Index Report 2017/2018 released by the World Economic Forum ranked Rwanda among the first globally with regards to judicial independence.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Busingye Johnston, applauded the ranking and thank all people who work to sustain Rwanda’s judicial independence:  “We are humbled by this ranking, thanks to all who work to sustain our judicial independence”.

According to the Ministry of Justice, Rwanda was ranked the first (1st) in Africa and the twenty third (23rd) among 137 Countries in which the survey was conducted.

The survey was conducted by collecting various ideas from various people and was assessing how independent is the judicial system from influence of the Government, individuals or companies. (End)

Next >
 

Main Menu

Special Reports

Subscribers




Lost Password?
No account yet? Register

PAM: Réduire la Malnutrition au Rwanda

Banner
Banner

Headlines

Rwanda: Doing Business

Banner

FAO au Rwanda

Banner

© 2017 Rwanda News Agency

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our RSS feed