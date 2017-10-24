Rwanda ranked among the first globally in Judicial independence

Kigali: The Global Competitiveness Index Report 2017/2018 released by the World Economic Forum ranked Rwanda among the first globally with regards to judicial independence.



Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Busingye Johnston, applauded the ranking and thank all people who work to sustain Rwanda’s judicial independence: “We are humbled by this ranking, thanks to all who work to sustain our judicial independence”.



According to the Ministry of Justice, Rwanda was ranked the first (1st) in Africa and the twenty third (23rd) among 137 Countries in which the survey was conducted.



The survey was conducted by collecting various ideas from various people and was assessing how independent is the judicial system from influence of the Government, individuals or companies. (End)



