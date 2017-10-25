Belgian court rules on case of three Rwandans to be heard in Brussels

Kigali: On Friday, October 20, 2017, the Tribunal of First Instance of Brussels issued, in the Judge’s Chambers, its decision allowing the referral to the Cour d’Assises of Fabien Neretse, Ernest Gakwaya and Emmanuel Nkunzuwimye, all Rwandans, accused of having participated in the genocide of the Tutsi and the war crimes committed in Rwanda in 1994. The Federal Prosecutor is expected to transmit the case file to the Indictment Chamber which will decide on the referral of the three suspects before the Cour d’Assises of Brussels to answer the charges which weigh on them.



This decision comes following the request of the Federal Prosecutor to refer the suspects to the Correctional Tribunal instead of the Cour d’Assises, a request which was then contested by both the defense and the civil parties. The debates in the Judge’s Chambers were held in camera on 29 June and 7 September 2017. The decision originally expected on 10 October was then postponed to 20 October 2017.



Refusal of the referral to the Correctional Tribunal



Under the Belgian law of 5 February 2016 amending the penal code, it is possible, for all crimes, where mitigating circumstances can be adopted, to have these crimes tried by the Correctional Tribunal instead of the Cour d’Assises.



According to the Judge’s Chambers, there is no way to allow the referral of the crimes in these cases to the Correctional Tribunal for several reasons:



• First, the level of gravity of the facts is universally recognized and is such that these facts are taken into account by international criminal law, sometimes independently of their incrimination under domestic law. Moreover, the facts affect the victims but also the "most essential foundation of humanity".



•Secondly, in view of the fact that the evidence contained in the investigation file is composed "almost exclusively of testimonies" the Chamber considers it essential that such testimonies be subjected to contradiction within the framework of a procedure guaranteeing oral submissions.



•Thirdly, the Judge’s Chambers considers that the Cour d'Assises makes it possible to build a global social conscience through a public and contradictory debate, in which the floor is given to all, victim, witness or accused. In such a framework of exposure of the truths of each, the trial before the Cour d'Assises "constitutes the first stage of the memory".



Regarding the qualification



The defense of one of the suspects had disputed the qualification of genocide on the basis of the principle of non-retroactivity of the criminal law, arguing that the crime of genocide was not incriminated by the Belgian legislation at the time of the facts. However, the Judge’s Chambers has maintained the qualification of genocide. It considers that the act constituting the crime of genocide was clearly deemed criminal under international law in 1994, for international instruments sufficiently accessible to the accused had already condemned it in 1948, in particular the International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide of 9 December 1948, which clearly and precisely explains the conduct constituting the crime of genocide.



Other notable decisions in these cases



• File joiner



Recalling that the cases concern facts that took place in the same context, in the same country and over a similar period, the Judge’s Chambers ordered the joiner of the files NERETSE, GAKWAYA and NKUNDUWIMYE, which implies that these cases will now be treated as a single file.



• Reasonable Time



One of the suspects had argued that the reasonable time had elapsed, as the facts date back to 1994. This argument was rejected by the Chamber on grounds of the complexity of the case with regard to the investigative acts involved and on ground of the finding that the accused could not be located until many years after the facts because he had been hiding in France under a different name, which has delayed his location and prosecution.



• Death of BUTERA



The public action against the fourth accused, Jean-Baptiste BUTERA, who died on April 1, 2004, was declared extinguished.



• Arrest order for the accused



Finally, the Judge’s Chambers ordered the arrest of the three accused. This order will not, in principle, be implemented before the start of the trial.



The accused and the charges



Fabien NERETSE, a former businessman, is accused of having participated in the creation of the "Interahamwe" militia, of having organized and participated in several massacres and to have denounced families on the run. Among these families, that of the Belgian complainant, whose sister, her Rwandan husband and their daughter were killed in Kigali on 9 April 1994. Fabien NERETSE was arrested in France and extradited to Belgium, where he was detained before trial. He is now enjoying provisional release.



Emmanuel NKUNZUWIMYE and Ernest GAKWAYA are accused, in the same case, of crimes of genocide and war crimes they allegedly committed as members of the "Interahamwe" militia, among others at the Nyamirambo stadium. They were arrested in Belgium and later granted provisional release after spending time in custody.



Following the joinder of the cases as decided by the Judge’s Chambers, notwithstanding a successful appeal, the three will be prosecuted, in the future, in the same file.



Next Step of the procedure



The Federal Prosecutor and the civil parties may appeal against this decision to the Indictment Chamber at the Court of Appeal, whilst the defense may only do so for certain specific irregularities.



The Federal Prosecutor will now send the file to the Indictment Chamber at the Court of Appeal, which will decide on the referral of the three suspects to the Cour d'Assises of Brussels who will judge it on its merits. The decision of the Indictment Chamber is itself open to appeal before the Court of Cassation.



Whilst no official date has been confirmed, in the absence of appeal or quashing of the decision by the Court of Cassation, or in case of the confirmation of the decision of the Judge’s Chambers rendered on 20 October 2017, it is anticipated that the trial would happen in 2018. (End)



