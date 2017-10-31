IMF mission participates in Umuganda, visits model village for the vulnerable

Kigali: Members of International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Rwanda joined residents of Gikomero Sector, Gasabo district in the monthly Umuganda.



Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury, Caleb Rwamuganza, the IMF team participated in planting trees and later visited Gikomero model village built for the vulnerable residents.



The IMF team is in the country to for a 14 day mission to carry out discussions on Rwanda’s sixth review of the economic and financial program supported by the IMF’s Policy Support Instrument (PSI).



Addressing the team, Stephen Rwamulangwa, Mayor of Gasabo district noted that the purpose of such model village was to support vulnerable people in category one and two of Ubudehe program.



Apart from the construction of decent houses, the model village initiative has also developed a poultry farming project to supplement the incomes of residents.



“The model village is a way of ensuring that the most vulnerable citizens get decent housing and supported to engage in income generating activities. This is not a government initiative alone. We have had support from the private sector, civil society as well as development partners who have participated in different ways,” Mayor Rwamulangwa said. The model village initiative is being replicated in all 30 districts. (Fin)







