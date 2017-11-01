MINAGRI to finalize a new strategic plan to transform the agriculture sector in Rwanda

Kigali: On November 1, 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources(MINAGRI), conducted a workshop at the Lemigo Hotel to collect final feedback and inputs on the fourth Strategic Plan for the Transformation of Agriculture (PSTA IV). The new plan will serve as the nation’s primary blueprint for guiding public investments in Rwanda’s agriculture sector.



The workshop is the second private sector consultation conducted for PSTA IV and was held in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Private Sector Driven Agriculture Growth project, the Private Sector Federation/Rwanda Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (PSF/RCAL) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) through the Rwanda Public Private Dialogue (RPPD) mechanism.



At the event, representatives of local agri-businesses and farmers from around the country, private agribusinesses, non-government organizations and civil society organizations, discussed how over 50 recommendations from the previous workshop, held earlier in June of this year, were considered and included in the strategy and discussed the new priority areas emerging for the next seven years.



Dr. Octave Semwaga, Director General of Strategic Planning and Programs Coordination at Minagri says: “The success of this strategy (PSTAIV) about to be validated will count more on its inclusiveness. We want all the sector's stakeholders to contribute to its elaboration, and further more be involved in its implementation with full knowledge of all its components."



The PSTA IV is designed to focus on attracting and expanding private sector investment in the agriculture sector. It will assign a stronger role to the private sector (including farmers), with government shifting from market actor to market enabler. In doing so, the new strategic plan aims to further advance the Government of Rwanda’s goal of achieving an annual growth rate of at least 8.5% in the agricultural sector. Input from domestic producers and business and therefore paramount.



Of the key recommendations made by local producers and agri-businesses in June 2nd, 2017and many of them were incorporated in the test policy document. Examples of the issues that were addressed included placing more emphasis on research and skills development, addressing the effects of climate change through the use of improved technology like irrigation, and establishing improved communicating channels between GOR and producers and businesses.



“I am pleased that I was involved in discussing a draft policy that will guide the development of the sector in which I belong. I am confident that the final policy will reflect the wishes of the beneficiaries in the sector, like myself, which will lead to improvement of our businesses in agriculture and our livelihoods”, says Donatile Nibagwire, the farmer.



“As private sector, we really appreciated this consultation process that the Government of Rwanda undertook during PSTA IV process to get inputs from farmers, agroprocessors, traders, exporters and investors in agriculture in general. It demonstrated the bottom up approach which increases ownership of the private sector. We are therefore committed to work together with all stakeholders during the implementation and will closely monitor this PSTAIV”, says Christine Murebwayire, Chairperson of the Rwanda Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock in the Private Sector Federation.



Information from the workshop will be consolidated with other feedback gathered from other stakeholders who participated in the process since inception. PSTA IV is to be finalized by December 2017, and will take effect in June 2018. (End)





