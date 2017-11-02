Rwanda in the top 50 global charts in 2018 World Bank Doing Business Report

Kigali: Rwanda is ranked the 2nd easiest place to do business in sub- Saharan Africa after Mauritius, the 1st in the East African region and the 41st globally out of the 190 economies assessed in this year’s World Bank Doing Business report.



The 15th edition of the World Bank Doing Business report that was released today showed that the country has made significant improvements in a number of growth indicators compared to the pervious year. Rwanda is now among the top 50 charts with a commendable distance to frontier (DTF) of 73.01 out of 100.



According to the report, Rwanda recorded its biggest step in the area of property registration where it is now ranked the second in the World, as it takes only 7 days to transfer property at a cost of only 0.1% of the property value. Rwanda has also earned a good ranking in the area of getting credit as the country scored the 6th position globally.



According to the Chief Executive Officer at Rwanda Development Board, Ms. Clare Akamanzi, ease of doing business is aligned with the Government Rwanda’s policy of transforming Rwanda into a middle income country by 2020 and these business reforms are a significant tool in improving and promoting the business environment in the country through the shared effort of all institutions involved.



“We need to continue working harder to improve our business and investment climate so that Rwanda continues to register remarkable progress in the World Bank Doing Business rankings. In this regard public private partnerships remain a priority in promoting a private sector led economy in order to achieve all the set targets that will maintain Rwanda’s competitive position globally.”



As the chief guest during the release of the report at World Bank Rwanda headquarters, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Vincent Munyeshyaka expressed his gratitude for the estimable ranking and improvements in this year’s World Bank Doing Business report.



“First and foremost, we are very much pleased with our county’s performance in the World Bank Doing Business report 2018 as this report is an important tool in improving investor attraction in the country. The Government of Rwanda encourages all stakeholders to maintain momentum in promoting Rwanda as an investment destination. I also take this opportunity to invite the World Bank Group to Rwanda so that we can discuss the next action plan.” Hon. Munyeshyaka added.



Rwanda has implemented the highest number of reforms in sub- Saharan Africa in the past 15 years totaling 52, followed by Kenya (32) and Mauritius (31), which gives the country the a manner of consistency that needs to be applauded as Yasser El-Gammal, the World Bank Rwanda Director said during the launch of World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2018. “I congratulate Rwanda for the encouraging results and for maintaining consistency in improving the doing business environment every year. (End)





