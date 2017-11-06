President Kagame at World Travel Market, receives World Tourism Award

London: The World Travel Market (WTM-London) which is one of the world’s leading Tourism and Trade fairs is hosted annually in London at the Excel-London Exhibition Center, and attracts more than 50,000 visitors, over 5,000 exhibiting companies and attracts over 3,000 members of the international media. WTM facilitates, annually, the generation of over $7 billion of industry deals.



The vibrant tourism fair is a 3-day business-to-business event presenting a diverse range of destinations and industry sectors to the UK and international travel professionals. Some of the product categories exhibiting at the WTM-London include accommodation operators, airline companies, business travel management companies, meetings industry operators, real estate companies, medical companies, and many more.



The WTM-London is an opportunity for global travel trade to meet, network, negotiate and conduct business. In fact, this year, 17 companies from Rwanda will participate at the WTM London together with the Rwanda Development Board.



The annual World Tourism Award, which is celebrating its 20th Anniversary, is presented annually at World Travel Market, the world’s leading Tourism Fair, by Corinthia Hotels, New York Times, and host sponsor, Reed Travel Exhibitions.



It was inaugurated in 1997 to “recognize individuals, companies, organizations, destinations and attractions for outstanding initiatives related to the travel and tourism industry, and in fostering sustainable tourism and developing programmes that give back to local communities.



The World Tourism Award is organized by The Bradford Group on behalf of the sponsors. Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor and world-renowned travel expert, will host the Award presentation.



This is the first time a Head of State will receive this Award in sustainable tourism.



President Kagame received the Award in recognition of his visionary leadership in sustainable tourism, wildlife conservation, and economic development that has been achieved through making bold decisions in conservation, investing in major infrastructure and attracting the right tourism investments making Rwanda an attractive destination for visitors and investors.



Accepting the award, President Kagame thanked the organisers on behalf of the people of Rwanda, saying the award recognises Rwanda’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism.



“We have been working hard to protect our natural environment while building the infrastructure for our visitors and citizens. Growth in this industry has proven to be a driver of shared prosperity because we ensure that Rwanda-ns benefit directly. These good results have been possible because of Rwandans have made a mindset shift from dependence to dignity and self-reliance.



This is why for example former poachers are today the most dedicated protectors of wildlife. We are also finding ways to multiply Rwandan connections with the rest of the world which is what this award represents.”



This year, Rwanda was awarded as Africa’s leading destination at the World Travel Awards in a ceremony that was held in Kigali. (End)





