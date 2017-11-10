Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

German Christmas Market in Kigali

Friday, 10 November 2017 17:02 by administrator
Kigali: The most popular of all German traditions is coming to Kigali for the second time: The Christmas Market. On 18-19 November it will open its doors to public opposite the Golf course at the premises of the SOS Hermann-Gmeiner School.

H.E. Dr. Peter Woeste, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Rwanda and a representative of the Government of Rwanda will jointly open the German Christmas.

More than 50 small and medium sized enterprises, cooperatives, individual producers and TVET schools sell their products at the market. The products on offer are amongst others handicraft, artworks; children toys, books, Christmas decoration, fashion accessories and clothes, metal- and wood works, local brandy and many more. Even local tourist holiday packages are offered. All of those of course are Made in Rwanda!

“The sale is only part of the event. Christmas Markets are a social event, a place to meet, to enjoy German food and a drink. Many offers are difficult to resist - as will be the glass of delicious mulled wine you are offered,” German Ambassador Peter Woeste explained.

At the same time it is an opportunity to underline the close cooperation between Rwanda and Germany.

For many years Germany is strong and reliable partner of Rwanda. The market   showcases German development cooperation and products of Rwandan and German entrepreneurship, Visitors can do their season’s holiday shopping while enjoying the typical German Christmas Markets atmosphere.

The two days event is a great way to start the holiday season and get a head start on Christmas shopping. There are also various activities for children, which makes the German Christmas Market a fun family event. Not only can you enjoy Rwandan food but also German specialities like theauthentic famous German ‘Glühwein’ - a special, spicy hot mulled wine – which goes perfectly together with the traditional German waffles.

The event is jointly organized by the German Embassy, Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the SOS Children’s Village, Goethe Institut, Rheinland-Pfalz (Jumelage), KfW, and Savings Banks Finance Group.

Attend the German Christmas Market at SOS Hermann-Gmeiner Primary School in Kacyiru  and experience a German Christmas tradition in Rwanda. (End)

