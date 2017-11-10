Rwanda Peacekeepers return home after a commendable job in South Sudan

Kigali: The last batch of 133 Officers and other ranks from RDF, 75 Infantry battalion has returned after successfully completing one year of peacekeeping tour of duty under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). The troops that returned under command of Lt Col Joseph Mwesigye mark the end of RDF relief in place of its Peacekeepers deployed in Malakal, South Sudan.



At Kigali International Airport, the UN Peacekeeping Medal Holders were welcomed and received by Maj Gen Alex Kagame, 3 Division Commander on behalf of RDF Chief of Defence Staff.



Gen Kagame congratulated the peacekeepers for successfully conducting the UN Mission in Malakal under the challenging situation.



“We have been following on daily basis your operations in Malakal through the chain of command, we can’t avoid congratulating you for the commendable job done; your good deeds not only honoured Rwanda Defence Force but also our Nation; you were representing Rwanda and we can’t miss to thank you for that”, he told the returning Peacekeepers.



He further urged the returning peacekeepers to maintain discipline back home wherever they will be deployed. “Your good deeds and discipline in Mission area should be maintained; they have even to be tripled, you should remain attached and guided by RDF values”, he advised.



The rotation operation that kicked off on 1 November is concluded after airlifting rotating 1600 troops to and from Malakal, South Sudan. (End)





