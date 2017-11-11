Law students to compete in the second national moot court on the International Humanitarian Law

Kigali: On 13th and 14th November 2017, law students from around the country will square up in the Second National Moot Court Competition on the law governing armed conflict, known as the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).



The competition will consist of four teams each with three law students, and its format is a simulated war-crimes trial, in which the teams will take turns playing the roles of both the prosecution and the defence. Such competition intends to develop an increased awareness and interest in IHL among academic circles in Rwanda.



The competing universities include the University of Rwanda, The University of Lay Adventists of Kigali, Kigali Independent University ULK and the University of Kigali.



The winning team will be fully sponsored by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to represent Rwanda in the All Africa IHL moot court competition to be held from 18 to 25 November 2017 in Arusha, Tanzania.



On the first day of the competition, a public lecture themed “IHL and Terrorism” shall be delivered to law students, law lecturers, law experts and practitioners, diplomats, public and military authorities.



This competition is part of a larger ICRC programme which aims to promote IHL in the country. It has been organized by the ICRC in partnership with the University Law Schools in Rwanda and the Rwanda Red Cross Society (RRCS).



The first national IHL moot court was held on 5 and 6 October 2016. The Kigali Independent University ULK team emerged victorious.



Who is the ICRC?



The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian organization. Established in 1863, ICRC has been conferred a mandate by the international community (through the four Geneva Conventions and additional protocols) to protect people affected by armed conflicts and provide them with assistance. Part of this mandate is the promotion and development of International Humanitarian Law (IHL).



In the fulfillment of this responsibility, the ICRC is active in developing, disseminating and promoting IHL within armed forces, academic circles, government and others actors. This includes developing IHL curricula for universities, conducting trainings for military and police officers, conducting university lecturers training programs and organizing events such as IHL Moot Court and Essay Competitions.



The organization has established its permanent delegation in Kigali since 1990. It has been working closely with the government of Rwanda to promote IHL within armed forces and academic cycles in Rwanda. The collaboration with the government implies also the integration of IHL in domestic laws. (Fin)







