Rwanda to host East African international justice conference

Kigali: Rwanda, will be the venue for the next installment of the East African international justice conference aimed at exploring the current state of international criminal justice, its links with transnational organized crime, and national and regional efforts to deal with these crimes.



Organised by the Wayamo Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice of Rwanda, with the financial support of the German Federal Foreign Office, the event will take place at the Marriott Hotel from 20 to 22 November.



It will commence with a High-level Network Meeting of Directors of Public Prosecution and Heads of Criminal Investigation Departments from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda on Monday 20 November, aimed at strengthening the rule of law by ensuring effective investigation and prosecution of complex crimes and intensifying inter-agency collaboration at the regional level.



This will be followed by an international public symposium on 21 November entitled “International Crimes, Domestic Justice – Accountability and Capacity Building in East Africa”, co-hosted by Prosecutor General Jean-Bosco Mutangana, and Commissioner General Emmanuel Gasana, Inspector General of the Rwanda National Police.



The symposium, which brings together international and local experts on international criminal justice and transnational organised crime, non-governmental organisations, academics, practitioners and members of civil society, will be formally opened by the Honourable Minister of Justice of Rwanda, Busingye Johnston, Jean-Bosco Mutangana, Prosecutor General, Rwanda, Emmanuel Gasana, Inspector General of Police, Rwanda, His Excellency Dr. Peter Woeste, German Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda, and Bettina Ambach, Director of the Wayamo Foundation.



The critical topics to be discussed during the symposium will include: the impact of international, regional and domestic justice systems; achieving justice through International Crime Divisions; universal jurisdiction; witness protection; cybercrime; linkages between transnational organised crime and core international crimes; and judicial networks.



Guest speakers and panellists will include:



• Abdul Chukkol, Head of Cybercrimes Section, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja, Nigeria;



• Adeniran Akingbolahan, Rule of Law Advisor to the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria;



• Busingye Johnston, Minister of Justice, Rwanda;



• Charles Adeogun-Phillips, Litigation Practitioner and Former Lead International Prosecutor, Lagos, Nigeria;



• Emmanuel Gasana, Inspector General of Police, Rwanda;



• Gerard Niyungeko, Judge and former President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights;



• Gerhard van Rooyen, Senior Manager, Victims and Witnesses Section, Division of External Operations, Registry, International Criminal Court, The Netherlands;



• Jean Bosco Mutangana, Prosecutor General, Rwanda;



• Mike Chibita, Director of Public Prosecutions, Uganda;



• Mohamed Chande Othman, former Chief Justice of Tanzania and member of the Africa Group for Justice and Accountability, Tanzania;



• Peter Woeste, German Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda;



• Sarah Kihika Kasande, Head of Office, International Centre for Transitional Justice, Uganda;



• Stella Ndirangu, Head of the International Justice Programme, International Commission of Jurists, Kenya;



• Tiyanjana Maluwa, H. Laddie Montague Chair in Law, Pennsylvania State University School of Law and AGJA member, United States;



• Tora Holst, Former Chief Public Prosecutor of the Swedish Specialised International Crimes Unit;



Member of the European Network for investigation and prosecution of genocide, crimes against



humanity and war crimes, Sweden;



• Viktor Mule, Prosecutor - Head of International Cooperation, Extradition, and Mutual Legal Assistance Division and acting Head of International Organized Crimes Division, Kenya;



• William Rosato, Office of the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court.



Following the public symposium, a training session for prosecutors and investigators from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda will be held. This special session is aimed at building competencies in the investigation and prosecution of international and transnational crimes domestically.



Recognising the benefits of a well-informed population and the critical role of a well-trained media in contributing to public accountability, sustained pressure for equality and access to justice, the organizers have also incorporated into the three day long activities a special media engagement. This engagement will bring together journalists from several East African countries and is designed to further develop their reporting skills and give them an opportunity to interview some of the guest speakers during the symposium, whilst building their knowledge of critical justice-related issues affecting the region.



The Wayamo Foundation is an independent, non-profit organisation established to strengthen the rule of law, promote international criminal justice and foster transparency through informed journalism. Its main objective is to build the capacity of national judicial systems to enable them to address core international crimes, transnational organised crime and build transitional justice mechanisms.



In November 2015, the Wayamo Foundation launched the Africa Group for Justice and Accountability, an independent group of senior African experts on international criminal law and human rights, whose main goal is to strengthen justice and accountability measures in Africa through domestic and regional capacity building, advice and outreach, and enhancing co-operation between Africa and the International Criminal Court. The Wayamo Foundation is the co-ordinator of the Africa Group and acts as the group’s contact point and secretariat. (End)



