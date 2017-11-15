Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

President Kagame to award inaugural Igihango National Order of Friendship medals

Wednesday, 15 November 2017 13:39 by administrator
Kigali: The President of the Republic of Rwanda will award the inaugural Igihango National Order of Friendship medals on Saturday 18 November 2017 to nine individuals in recognition of their exemplary service to the nation.

The Minister of Culture, Julienne Uwacu said: “Igihango, the National Order of Outstanding Friendship  is  awarded to distinguished individuals who performed specific outstanding acts in promoting friendship and cooperation between Rwanda and other countries, as well as acts that promoted the dignity and honor of the People and Nation of Rwanda, on the international scene.”

This awarding ceremony, is governed by the Presidential Order determining the nature, awarding and declaration of national orders. Besides Igihango, other National Orders are: National Order Of Honour (Agaciro), National Order Of Performance (Indashyikirwa), National Order Of  ulture (Indangamirwa) and National Order Of Bravery (Indengabaganizi).

