Public announcement on the new visa regime of the Republic of Rwanda

Kigali: Reference to Cabinet meeting of 08.11.2017 that approved the establishment of new visa regime for the Republic of Rwanda; the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration would like to inform the press the following New Visa Regime:



1. Reciprocity - Rwanda will grant visa free of charge with 90 days validity to the following countries on reciprocal basis: Benin, Central African Republic, Chad, Ghana, Guinea, Indonesia, Haiti, Senegal, Seychelles and Sao Tome and Principe. This is in addition to Democratic Republic of Congo, East African Member Community Partner States, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore. This takes immediate effect.



2.Visa waiver for diplomatic and service passports - The Government of Rwanda has entered into Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports with; Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, India, Israel, Morocco and Turkey. This takes immediate effect.



3. 30 days visa upon arrival – Citizens of all countries to get visa upon arrival without prior application, starting 01 January 2018. Before that, only nationals of African countries and few others were getting visa upon arrival.



4. COMESA Member States to get 90 days visa upon arrival - Citizens of COMESA member states to get 90 days visa on arrival (on payment of the prescribed fee) as provided by Article 4 of the COMESA Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Labour, Services, Right of Establishment and Residence. Rwanda ratified the protocol on 13th July 2016. Currently, citizens of COMESA member states were getting 30 days on arrival as other holders of African Passports.



5. Rwandans living abroad with dual nationality allowed to use national IDs on entry - waive visa fee to Rwandans travelling on foreign passports in possession of a Rwandan Identity Card for countries that permit dual nationality only. Initially Rwandans travelling on a foreign passport in possession of a valid Rwandan passport were the only granted visa free on arrival.



6. Foreign residents to use their Resident ID cards for entry - returning residents holding valid residence permits with corresponding resident cards will be allowed to use them on entry, including using electronic gates (Automated Passenger Clearance System) at Kigali international Airport. (End)



