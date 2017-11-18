Trial for the rape of children in DRC is operational

Kigali: United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Ms. Pramila Patten welcomes progress in the trial conducted by the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in South Kivu province related to the rapes of dozens of children in Kavumu, DRC. The Congolese government has indicted 18 defendants for crimes against humanity for the systematic rape of 46 children over a period of four years.



“I commend the Government of the DRC on taking this step forward to ensure accountability for the rape of young children in Kavumu, especially the Special Police for Women and Children in South Kivu province and military justice authorities for investigating these crimes”, stated Ms. Patten.



She noted that the Special Police for Women and Children have been critical in addressing impunity for rape in eastern DRC and stressed that the Government of the DRC must continue to support their efforts.



She praised the work of civil society actors, including human rights defenders, doctors and journalists who worked with the Congolese authorities and accompanied survivors to ensure they would have access to justice, and paid tribute to the courage of the survivors themselves.



Special Representative Patten further called upon the Congolese authorities to provide “survivor-centred justice for the children and the entire community impacted by these crimes and to provide a trial that fully complies with due process standards.”



She also reaffirmed the commitment of her Office and of the United Nations Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict to ensure accountability for all forms of conflict-related sexual violence in the DRC. (End)



