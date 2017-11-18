Rwanda sends a contingent for EASF Field Training Exercise in Sudan

Kigali: A contingent of 95 personnel from Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police and civilians led by Brig Gen Vincent GATAMA will leave Kigali on Monday 20 November 2017 to participate in a 2 weeks regional Field Training Exercise (FTX) in Port Sudan, a port city in the eastern part of the Republic of Sudan. The Military exercise codenamed ‘MASHARIKI SALAAM II’ is organised by the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) and will take place in Port Sudan from 25 November to 3 December 2017.



“The exercise is a key benchmark to test the organization’s ability to respond to crisis’ situations in the region and beyond when tasked or mandated to do so by the African Union” reads a statement from EASF. According to organisers the objective is to train and test EASF’s ability to plan force generation, deployment, sustainment and recovery of a multinational and multidimensional force.



On behalf of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Army Chief of Staff (ACOS), Maj Gen Jacques MUSEMAKWELI briefed the RDF officers and troops who will be going for the exercise in a gathering that took place at KAMI barracks on 17 November 2017. He urged them to be professional and reflect the good image of Rwanda during the exercise that will gather 10 countries forming EASF. “You have to observe good conduct and professional ethics. You should exercise high standards practices known for RDF and please don’t disappoint the leadership that selected you for this exercise” Gen MUSEMAKWELI told the contingent. He further advised them to keep focused during the training and observe high level of discipline.



About 1000 military, police and civilians from the 10 EASF member countries namely Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda will participate in the Exercise. Since EASF was established in 2004, it has conducted FTX and Command Post Exercises (CPX); a CPX in Kenya in 2008, a FTX in Djibouti in 2009, a CPX in Sudan 2011, an FTX in Uganda in 2013 and a CPX in Ethiopia in 2014. (End)





