FIFA President Infantino mourns former Amavubi skipper Ndikumana

Kigali: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sent his condolence message to the family of the late Rwandan football legend Hamad Ndikumana.



In a letter to Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) President Nzamwita Vincent, Infantino recalled Ndikumana’s hey days as a professional footballer.



Infantino said, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of former international player Hamad Ndikumana.



“Ndikumana who had more than 50 international appaearances contributed to the qualification of Amavubi for their first and only CAF African Cup of Nations in Tunisia in 2004. During his career, he has played for different clubs in Rwanda, in Tanzania, Burundi, Belgium and Cyprus.



“Allow me, on behalf of the great family of international football and on my own behalf, to address to you, as well as to the community of Rwandan football, my most sincere condolences,”



“I would be very grateful if you would convey to the family and loved ones, all my sympathy and support during these moments of great sorrow”.



Amavubi legends, Ndikumana and Bonaventure ‘Gangi’ Hategekimana passed on last week and were laid to rest in Kigali and Rubavu districts respectively.



Katauti, 39, one of the best defenders Rwanda has ever had, was the Rayon Sports’ assistant coach. While Gangi had spent a couple of months in hospital after he had initially been discharged, Katauti’s death came as a complete shock as he had fully participated in Rayon’s training session on Tuesday – only hours before his death.



Hon. Martin Ngoga who is also the Deputy chairman of the FIFA Ethics Committee-Investigatory chamber mourned the legends. On his twitter handle, Ngoga said, “Very Sad News to our Country’s Football Family. They were Legends. They Contributed valuably to the sport we love. We Condole with Families and pray for their Peaceful eternal Rest,”



Katauti retired from football in 2015 and was shortly after appointed assistant coach at the topflight league side, Espoir Football Club.



He spent the following season working as an assistant coach at Musanze FC, under Rayon former teammate Sosethene Habimana.



Katauti, who is survived by two children, was a mainstay for Amavubi for well over a decade, and was seen as a natural leader – at least on the pitch – long before he became the national team captain.



He started his playing career in the 1990s in Burundi, before moving to Rwanda, and later to several European countries where he played for topflight teams, including in Belgium and Cyprus.



In his prime, he played for several teams in UEFA Champions League and Europa League, in one match impressing against Brazilian star Robinho and his Manchester City side.



Another legend, Hategikimana retired in February last year having played for several clubs including; Rayon Sports, APR FC, Atraco, SC Kiyovu, Etincelles, Marines, AS Muhanga, Musanze FC and Espoir FC. The former defender played for Amavubi mainly between 2002 and 2010. (End)



