Rwanda’s door open for migrants held captive in Libya

Thursday, 23 November 2017 15:39 by administrator
Kigali: Rwanda, like the rest of the world, was horrified by the images of the tragedy currently unfolding in Libya, where African men, women and children who were on the road to exile, have been held and turned into slaves.

“Given Rwanda's political philosophy and our own history, we cannot remain silent when human beings are being mistreated and auctioned off like cattle”, says Louise Mushikiwabo, rwanda’s Minister of foreign affairs.

“The Government and people of Rwanda stand in solidarity with our African brothers and sisters still held in captivity. Rwanda may not be able to welcome everyone but our door is wide open. We are ready to work closely with the African Union, the private sector, as well as other friends and partners to ensure that we can provide minimum comfort to those in need”, she added.

The government of Rwanda has admitted to facilitate transport and resettlement of African migrants who have been turned into slaves in Libya. (End)

