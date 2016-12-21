Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

EU invest €10 million for rural roads in Rwanda

Wednesday, 21 December 2016
Kigali: The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Rwanda has transferred on 21 December released €10 million to the Government of Rwanda for rehabilitation and maintenance of 200 kilometres of rural roads in Rwanda.

The Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Rwanda Ambassador Michael Ryan remarked;  "Rural roads provide the backbone of economic activity for nearly 80% of Rwanda's citizens, most of who depend on farming and small scale commerce for their livelihoods. EU financial support has the ultimate objective of reducing poverty and improving living conditions for Rwandans."

This payment completes the €40 million provided in the framework of a Sector Policy Support Programme for the improvement of the rural road network in Rwanda which ran over the past 4 ½ years.

Rural roads facilitate access to markets, basic economic and social services as well as enhance access to food and improve rural policies at the local level.

Ambassador Michael Ryan added; "Eighty percent of our assistance is now budget support, a sign of EU confidence in Rwanda's economic management. I also take this occasion to wish all Rwandans a happy Christmas and a prosperous, peaceful new year". (End)


