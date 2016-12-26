The program "Support to SPATII - Market Oriented Advisory services & Quality Seed" leaves achievements to be sustained

FFS Group members: 53% are Women

Kigali: The Project to Support the Strategic Plan for Agricultural Transformation (SPAT II) has expired on 5 December 2016. It leaves important achievements to continue to bear high productivity and the transformation of agriculture in Rwanda. The Project has focused on its mission of increasing access to advisory services and quality seed.

The most successful achievement of the Program is the nationwide expansion of the Farmer Field School - FFS approach. But the program also actively supported the seed sector as well as agricultural communication.

This five-year project was supported by the Belgian Government with a contribution of 18 (eighteen) million Euros. Rwanda's contribution was 620 thousand Euros. The program management was based in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) but the activities were implemented by the Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB) and the Center for Agricultural Information and Communication (CICA) with technical support of the Belgian Development Agency BTC. At the end of the program, it was noted that the budget was used entirely, at 99.5%.

In FFS, the plant is the teacher

At the end of 2016, the program leaves behind 44 National FFS Master Trainers, 2531 FFS Facilitators and 260,000 FFS farmers, 53% of whom are women.

Farmers have been strengthened in the main crops such as potatoes, cassava, bananas, beans, soybeans, maize, tomatoes, passion fruit, wheat, vegetables as well as dairy. Currently, the FFS are all over the country.

Agricultural Advisory Services: Farmer Field School - FFS

The program has built on the successful introduction of the FFS approach by the former Belgian funded intervention on Integrated Pest Management (IPM). It is important to note that the SSPATII program did not invent the FFS approach. It was already introduced by FAO in 1980 and is implemented in almost 100 countries.

KEY FFS PRINCIPLES

Learning by doing: adults learn better through experience rather passive listening at lectures and demonstrations.

Every FFS is unique, as far as content is concerned: Farmers decide what is relevant and what FFS should address.

Learning how to learn – famers build their capacity to observe, analyze, and make conscious decisions.

Problem posing/problem solving-problems are posed as challenges not constraints.

Farmers ‘fields are the learning ground – the field – crop or livestock production system – is the main learning tool.

Extension workers are facilitators not teachers- because their role is to guide the learning process.

Unity is strength - farmers in a group have more power than individual farmers.

All FFS follow a systematic training process- key steps are observation, group discussion, analysis, decision-making, and action-planning.

"The FFS program has a set of principles to follow (see Principles of FFFS). We have respected these key principles and we have introduced some innovations to make the approach more cost efficient and sustainable. In our FFS approach, the FFS facilitator is always a farmer. In most other FFS projects, the facilitator is an agent of the government or an NGO” said Raf Somers, Co-manager of the Program

The key principle in FFS is to respect the experience of farmers. We offer an opportunity for exchange and discovery of what works and what does not. All farmers take active part in field experiments undertaken in the experimental plot in their own village. The experiments include comparing various plant varieties, IPM practices versus common farmer practices, fertilizer trials etc. All farmers learn in the field. In FFS we say: The field is the school and the plant is the teacher. Farmers learn how to observe and analyze the plant, the soil, the environment. They discuss what they see and take a decision on what needs to be done, which is then promptly implemented. The following week, they look at the results of their action. The facilitator is there to facilitate the discussion. He does not instruct them what to do but helps them to discover and analyze.

The goal of FFS is strengthening the ability of farmers to make good decisions based on observation and analysis.

Each FFS group has about 20 to 30 farmers. Even though the groups are informal, they are very well organized. Each group has committee with a president, vice president, secretary, accountant etc. They also have internal regulations. Each group has its own field of experimentation. Its members meet every week. Apart from work in the field, there is always time for a special topic such as an in depth discussion about a specific disease, but also about nutrition, family dialogue, gender, HIV, etc.

Training of trainers:

The intensive training of FFS Facilitators is emphasized. The facilitators need to learn a variety of skills. Therefore the training program aims to build up technical skills, facilitation skills and group building skills. Each FFS facilitator is trained in one specific crop, for which they learn Good Agricultural Practices as well as the main pest and diseases. Equally important for a facilitator is to have excellent facilitation skills. They learn this through practice: one trainee will facilitate a session and other trainees as well as master trainers will provide feedback. Last but not least, facilitators need to have group building skills: They learn how to facilitate the election of a group committee, setting norms, developing a constitution and by-laws as well as how to keep activities fun and interesting by using icebreakers and dynamic games. Such games improve the relationships of the members and it makes the group work better.

The training for FFS facilitators is provided by specialized FFS Master Trainers. The SSPATII program invested in the 18 month long training of 44 Rwandan Master trainers in RAB. They were already formal agronomists, at the start, so the training focuses on how to train someone to become a good facilitator with the capacity of truly facilitating a learning process. “Thinking that any agronomist is capable of training new FFS Facilitators would be a big mistake”, Raf Somers said.

"These Master Trainers have now very specific skills which should be called upon when new FFS facilitators will be trained in Rwanda” he added.

FFS increase productivity

Several studies conducted by the program show a strong increase in productivity of FFS Farmers compared to non trained farmers. The most comprehensive study which involved 1440 farmers showed an average increase of 45%. The same survey showed that 73% of all FFS farmers is using Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) in their own farm. And these farmers who do apply GAP even produce 82% more than the farmers who do not apply GAP. With such strong results, farmers are easily convinced.

Already more than 200,000 farmers reached

Throughout the country, already more than 200,000 farmers are members of one of the 8700 FFS groups. The value of the combined gained agricultural produce amounts to a staggering 20 (twenty) million Euros! Some of the additional produce is consumed by the family while the surplus production is sold at the market.

According to the Program Director at MINAGRI, Sylvia Salama Gata, the evaluations confirm that the productivity and income of FFS families have been enhanced. “There have been economic and social outcomes. People were able to save money, build houses, buy cows, hire more land, and so on. They paid the children's school fees, as well as health insurance. In their groups, they also discuss about gender, family planning, nutrition, and HIV / AIDS, etc. Sometimes groups can invite trainers from other well-trained groups and exchange best practices with them.”

Supervision by the FFS allowed Munyagisenyi banana farmer to reach $ 119,047.6

The feeling of belonging to the group confers social protection

When 3000 FFS farmers were asked about the most important reason to join an FFS group, the majority (38%) said they want to belong to a group were members can help each other. It provides them some kind of social protection. Thirty three percent (33%) adhere to produce more and have more food. Still others representing 29% are part of the group in order to produce and sell more and this get more income.

The members of the group improve their condition of life. 71% of the groups have internal savings contributing to social protection and being a first step in further economic development. 22% of the groups initiated a commercial activity to generate income for the group. Some groups invested in forestry, pig production or fish ponds, while others have produced and sold seeds or bought fields for banana plantations.

FFS addresses sensitive issues such as Gender Based Violence

First of all, it should be noted that the program has a good gender balance, with 53% of the group member being women. But gender equality means more than gender balance. Therefore, the program worked with the Rwanda Men's Resource Center (RWAMREC) to introduce the “Men Engage approach” in FFS. This approach is fully in line with the HeForShe campaign from the United Nations, promoting positive masculinity in the service of gender equality.

The program successfully piloted a peer to peer training model: 300 qualified FFS Facilitators were trained by the experts of RWAMREC after which they trained the members of various FFS groups. By using the “Men Engage” approach, participant critically reflect on the role of men and women and it aims at reducing unequal gender power relations through a journey of change and a process of family dialogue. This results in less discrimination, less violence and conflicts over resources.

“I came to realize that I was inflicting violence on my wife but never called it violence in its proper term. For me it was a mere man's rights and privileges to correct my wife so that my house becomes organized. … … this training has helped to change my mindset about gender power and relations, as of now, my wife and I sit together and make decision as a family, and I have also noticed changes in her attitudes, she was a very angry woman before, but today she looks the happiest woman in our village…I used to inflicting violence on her unwillingly because I didn’t know that am violating her right as human being.” said a male Facilitator

“As a local leader in my village, I thought I was a good man, but I was wrong, I learn a lot from the sessions on gender, and I will be number one to promote positive changes in line with gender equality principles and values. The sessions on gender were so helpful as well for other men and couples in our village because 80% of couples in our villages live in never-ending conflicts. However, we have observed tangible changes, some have come out as role models for all of us in a relatively short period. Their testimonies are transforming the behaviors of other men in our village and others outside. We need to get more of these gender sessions so that we can transform even the entire district and our country.” said a male local leader.

FFS Facilitators are professional extension agents!

Since 2015, the FFS Facilitators are organized into cooperatives that deliver services. While initially, the FFS Facilitators were paid by the program on an individual basis, later on in the program, the facilitators were hire through their respective cooperatives.

“It is quite amazing to see how a normal farmer was first trained to become a FFS Facilitator and later on became a professional service provider. This is real economic development and job creation in its proper term” says Joseph Higiro, the National FFS coordinator at RAB.The best news is that the FFS facilitator cooperatives continue to work as service provider also after the end of the SSPATII program.

Progress by cooperative COFAR in production of banana

The Head of the department of crop production and food security of RAB, Dr Telesphore Ndabamenye proudly states: “Since 2017A season, MINAGRI has released a budget of RwF 1.575 billion to the districts to implement extension services; RwF441 million included in this budget are earmarked to hire the cooperatives. This is a proof of the sustainability of the FFS in Rwanda! In every district of Rwanda, one professional organization of FFS facilitators is now ready to work for the government, NGO’s, companies, farmers organizations etc. And the cost is very low! For only 5,000 rwf per farmer per season, these guys can increase productivity by almost 50%”.

“For us, we are so proud that we can serve the country and help our fellow farmers to produce more. But of course, we need to be paid for the service we deliver. You know, we spend so much time working with our groups that we need to hire people to work in our own farm” said Modeste Ntibitura President of the COFAR, the FFS Facilitator cooperative of Rubavu.

The FFS program is among the Ten Finalists of the DAC Prize 2015

The success of the program was recognized beyond the borders of Rwanda. The FFS program was among the ten worldwide finalist of the DAC Prize 2015 of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This prize is awarded to projects who take development innovation to scale. It was recognized that the program created an innovation that had a broader positive impact on change and improvement of the living conditions of the population.

“Innovation is by construction and not just instruction. This principle of ‘constructionism’ is what ‘The Field is the School and the Plants are the Teachers’ project

has applied to improve crops yield. This makes farmers more inclusive in the solution that is welcomed in an ever dwindling and constrained resources world of today. Any education environment can learn to apply this concept for better results.” Said Julius O. Akinyemi, member of the DAC Prize Jury, Resident Entrepreneur at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab

Raf Somers explains the strategy reasons behind the strategy of the process of scaling up: “The strategy is based on 3 pillars: Repeating what works, Innovating and Adapt to the local situation. By repeating what works, which means that we simply respected all success factors of the FFS approach, we got the results which were expected. Secondly, by innovating, which means that in the Rwanda FFS model, it are farmers who become facilitators, who seriously reduced the cost and thus got more value for money. Finally, by adopting a Imihigo or performance contract with the cooperatives of FFS Facilitators, we blend in the approach as a home grown solutions, creating sustainability.”

The FFS is integrated the Twigire Muhinzi program

In 2014, the FFS integrated the Twigire Muhinzi (Farmer Empowerment program) a home grown solution to increase production and improve the solidarity among farmers.

Twigire Muhinzi combines two extension approaches: FFS and FP (Farmer's Promoter). The idea behind the model is that all Rwandan farmers can quickly be reached by the FP and gradually more and more farmers will be reached by FFS. Twigire Muhinzi build the complementarity of the approaches. The goals is that each farmer has access to subsidized seeds and fertilizers under the Crop Intensification Program (CIP) through the FP, who also provides basic, light, demonstration-based training and that each farmers gets access to detailed training, trying to make farmers ‘SMART’, through FFS. In the model, the FFS facilitators have a double role: building the capacity of farmers as well as building the capacity of FP.

The strong knowledge and capacity of FFS Facilitators is highly appreciated by various stakeholders.

"When I go to visit farmer promoters with a demonstration plot in maize, I like to bring a local FFS Facilitator with me. He has so much practical knowledge about maize! His advice is really helpful", says sector agronomist of Gashanda, Ngoma district.