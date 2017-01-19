IMF approves sixth review of Rwanda’s Policy Support Instrument performance

Kigali: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed on January 6th, 2017, the sixth review of Rwanda’s economic performance under a three-year Policy Support Instrument (PSI) and new Standby Credit Facility (SCF) arrangement. The Executive Board’s decision was taken on a lapse of time basis.



The review has witnessed the observance of most quantitative indicators for end-June 2016 and good progress was achieved on the structural reform agenda.



The Fund’s endorsement of Rwanda’s economic performance and prospects for the second time gives a strong signal on the quality of the country's economic policies. Such an assessment also informs the markets about the country's creditworthiness and reassures development partners and creditors about the economic environment and policies for which they are providing support.



Hon. Minister Claver Gatete, in the letter of intent to the IMF Board, described that Rwanda economy continues to make progress and the overall macroeconomic developments remain favorable.



The Memorandum of Economic Financial Policies (MEFP) revised under this review also notes, growth averaged about 6.5 percent in the first half of 2016, supported by the services sector, despite a decrease in industrial activity in the second quarter of 2016, due to contraction of construction activity as large construction projects came to completion. The Frw has depreciated further with respect to U.S dollar since 2015, which contributed to a rise in inflation, mainly under pressure due to reduced harvests in agriculture, attributed to adverse El Niño-related weather. Fiscal performance for Financial Year 2015/16 was in line with the program objectives. As a result of the implementation of adjustment measures, gross official reserves are projected to improve and the current account deficit to narrow over the medium term as measures to constrain imports and boost exports are being implemented.



Looking ahead, Growth in 2017–18 is expected to average 6.4 percent, as agriculture picks up and demand management policies help mute imports, while longer-term import-substitution and export promotion policies also bear fruit. Correspondingly, the current account is projected to improve over the medium term, and inflation is expected to converge to the medium-term target of 5 percent. Aside from potentially higher inflation, risks to the outlook are balanced. (End)





