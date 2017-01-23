Prudent economic policies tamed a tough 2016

Kigali: The year 2016 was a challenging year both in terms of the global economic environment and the climatic conditions that impacted our agriculture production. As such, policies by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning were geared towards adjusting to the prevailing conditions while ensuring the economy remains resilient. Policies also strived to ensure the continued building of the productive capacities of the economy.



The continued drop in commodity prices that constitutes most of Rwanda’s exports meant that the Rwandan franc recorded a significant depreciation against the dollar, while the effects of El-Nino on the climatic conditions translated in lower than medium term average growth in the agriculture sector.



Economic authorities implemented prudent policies that ensured the economy continued to register relatively significant growth of about 6.1% during the first 3 quarters of the year while inflation was kept within the single digit limit. Fiscal policies were geared towards facilitating growth of the private sector production capacity while ensuring that vulnerable households, in parts of the country most affected by drought, were sheltered from acute shortage of food.



In the face of the global economic challenges of the year 2016, MINECOFIN, in collaboration with the National Bank of Rwanda and other stakeholders, implemented, under the Policy Support Instrument (PSI) program with International Monetary Fund (IMF) adjustment policies to reduce the vulnerability of the country’s balance of payments in a gradual manner. This allowed the economy to continue on a relatively high growth path of 6.1% over the first nine months of the year while ensuring future growth prospects are protected. Inflation that resulted from both, the depreciation of the Rwandan franc against the dollar and the disappointing growth in the agriculture sector remained within the single digit limit. Initial projections were that GDP would grow by 6% over the whole year of 2016.



Agreement reached with the IMF on Rwanda’s economic program to gradually address our balance of payments problems meant that the country was able to access more than US$ 204 million to support short term imports needs. During the first eleven months of 2016, Rwanda’s merchandise trade deficit reduced by 5% as exports increased 6.1% and imports reduced 2.4%. These results on the external trade balance compare to earlier projections that exports would reduce by 2% and imports grow by 17% resulting in a worsening of the trade deficit of 28%.



MINECOFIN mobilized financing for the budget 2015/16 above initial projections. Total resources mobilized, both revenues and grants exceeded the initial projections by Frw 61 billion. Tax revenues amounting to Frw 1,000.3 billion (16.3% of GDP) were higher by Frw 25 billion than projected while non-tax revenue exceeded initial projections by as much as Frw 37 billion. External grants mobilized in 2015/16 were broadly in line with projections and amounted to Frw 373.8 billion. The higher than projected mobilization of resources coupled with reduced spending translated into a lower fiscal deficit and lower financing from the domestic market. This freed more resources for financing of the private sector by the banking sector. (End)



