Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

The Rwanda News Agency website is a newswire based in Kigali. It is neither state-owned nor state-run.

It is a subscription service and you are not logged in, so some content is hidden. Login to access full stories, or register for a free trial.

IMF Executive Director acknowledges prudent economic management during visit

Friday, 27 January 2017 14:12 by administrator
E-mail Print PDF

Kigali: Rwanda has been lauded for its good economic management policies that have kept the economy on the right path amid external shocks.

Since 2015, low commodity prices, foreign exchange depreciation as well as long drought spell threatened the economy, but the policy mix of fiscal consolidation and monetary tightening to address external imbalances adopted in 2015, kept the economy on track.

“I am impressed by the hands-on approach exhibited by Rwanda in handling economic pressures.  It’s not every economy that has managed to wither external shocks as you have done here,” Dr. Daouda Sembene, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Director for Rwanda said.

Dr. Sembene is in the country on a three day visit to discuss economic progress, vision and development challenges. His visit will focus on understanding how government policies have responded to economic uncertainties.  He is expected to have discussions with key government officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Central Bank, Ministry of Commerce and East African Affairs, Ministry of Infrastructure and Ministry of Agriculture.

IMF is one of Rwanda’s key development partners supporting government through Policy Support Instrument, a tool that helps countries design effective economic programs that deliver signals to donors, multilateral development banks, and markets of the Fund’s endorsement of the strength of a country’s policies. The 6th PSI review was completed on January 6, 2017.

Last year, the Fund extended US$ 204 million Standby Credit Facility to support Rwanda’s efforts to address external imbalances and boost foreign reserves, while government accelerates policies to diversify and promote high value exports. (End)

Next >
 

Main Menu

Special Reports

Subscribers




Lost Password?
No account yet? Register

PAM: Réduire la Malnutrition au Rwanda

Banner
Banner

2010 Elections

Image1 Image2 Image3 Image4 Image5 Image6 Image7

Headlines

Rwanda: Doing Business

Banner

FAO au Rwanda

Banner

© 2017 Rwanda News Agency

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our RSS feed