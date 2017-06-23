Parliament adopt budget for next financial year

Kigali: On Friday 23 June, Rwanda's parliament voted law determining the State Finances for the 2017/2018 fiscal year in plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies which was presided over by Speaker Donatille Mukabalisa.



The law makers voted this law after approving the report done by The Standing Committee on Budget and National Patrimony while it was deeply analysing the 2017-18 National budget.



While tabling the report before plenary session, Vice Chairperson of Budget Committee, Hon. Mukarugwiza Annonciata said that in the Budget analysis all opinions and views delivered by Members of Parliament (deputies & senators) in Budget Framework Paper were considered in preparation of the bill determining the State Finances for 2017/2018.



However, this law indicates that Government will increase spending by Frw 140.7 billion from Frw 1,954.2 billion indicated in the 2016/17 revised budget to Frw 2,094.9 billion in the 2017/18 fiscal year, as explained earlier by the Minister of Finance while presenting the 2017-18 National budget to the joint parliamentary session.



With regard to the resources, this law shows that Government expects to finance 66% of the 2017-18 budget through resources, 17% through loans and expects 17% to come from grants through budget and project support.



The 2017/18 domestic revenue is projected at Frw 1,375.4 billion (66% of total budget) and rises to Frw 1,738.2 Billion representing 83% of the total budget when combined with loans.



The increase in domestic revenues is attributed to Frw 118.9 billion increase in tax revenue collection from projected Frw 1,081.4 billion to Frw 1,200.3 billion.



Total grants are estimated at Frw 356.7 billion compared to Frw 326.6 billion in 2016/17 revised budget. Total external loans are estimated at Frw 362.8 billion in 2017/18 and Frw compared to Frw 375.1 billion in the 2016/17 revised budget on account of revised projections based on the status of the execution of projects.



Earlier this month while presenting the 2017-18 National budget to both Chambers, Minister Gatete said that Government has objective of reducing the reliance on external donor support especially where grants are concerned.



He also pointed out that generally economic plans enshrined in the 2017-18 budget as well as medium term will focus on promoting investments and locally made products hence the theme: “Sustainable growth through infrastructure development and promotion of Made in Rwanda”. In this regard, Minister Gatete noted that Rwanda’s economy is expected to grow by 6.2% in 2017 and 6.8% in 2018. (End)



