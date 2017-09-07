Kigali: During the presentation of the Tenth Rwanda Economic Update, the Senior Economist in World Bank, Aghassi Mkrtchyan, indicated it will be hard to reach the 6.2% of growth this year. Read his explanation in the following interview with Andre Gakwaya from Rwanda News Agency (RNA):



Rwanda News Agency (RNA) - What you said is that there are some positive achievements to do with export and others but still you said the growth of this year not going to 6.2% which is hard you talked of 4.%. Can you talk about and reasons it is hard to reach?



Aghassi Mkrtchyan (A.M) - the latest data we have is 4.2% in the first quarter of 2017and as you may know government is expecting to have the exception of growth to be 6.2%.



So what we are saying is that the outlook for probably reaching 6.2% is quite challenging but the growth will be definitely higher than 4.2%, because the growth has been accelerating in the second and third quarter and based on that indicators that we collect and look but although we don’t have enough data, we can comfortably predict that the growth will be higher than 4.2% and whether it will reach 6.2% will be challenging.



RNA - Why?



A.M - The key reason is that there is a base effect because last year the first half was quite strong construction growth. So the base effect meaning that what was the previous year is still there. That is why 2017 is going to be challenging but the base effect will disappear in the second half of 2017.



So we expect acceleration of growth in the second half of 2017 and in medium time we expect Rwanda will back to high growth trajectory as a many say to 70%-80% but again there are positive effects and also risks, but on balance we are optimistic about medium term.



RNA - You talked about weak activity of private sector…



A.M - I think we should distinguish two side factors, one is temporary factory or transitory factors which affect short term and others are more medium to long-term issues.



So when we talk about return sum investment and weak private sector investment activity, two issues that we highlighted we talked about structure long-term issues and these are something that affect Rwanda, return investment and weak private sector is still an issue.



So for long-term addressing those issues will be important for Rwanda, short term issues, temporary issues that are affecting Rwanda; that is why we expect probably lower than expected growth in 2017. That had to do with the impact of drought in agriculture that which affected the last quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017 and will still be an issue before agriculture recovers in the second half of 2017. The other one is the fiscal restraint: the fiscal policy will now be extensionally.



Because government is very careful about that sustainability which is something that we fully support, that is why we should not be expecting a lot of support to the economy from fiscal expenditure this year.



That is also something that depresses the growth a little bit but it is temporary factor because that effect will disappear next year and the other issue that was affecting Rwanda until recently was low commodity price for commodity EAC that Rwanda exports, but again the impact of it will disappear in the second half of 2017.



So when I said in 2017, we are already in the second half of 2017, but we don’t have the data to say because it takes 3-4 months to get the data. That is why we expect growth will accelerate and those three factors will be less of an issue in the second half of 2017. So the growth will pick up and will accelerate from current 4.2%. (End)



