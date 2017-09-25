Rwanda News Agency Grands Lacs Hebdo

Rwanda's GDP up by 4 percent in Q2, 2017

Kigali: Rwanda's gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 4 percent in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the first quarter.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, the nominal GDP in the second quarter totaled 1,869 billion Rwandan Francs (Frw), up from Frw 1,636 billion in Q2 2016.

Activities in the industry sector increased by 1 percent. Manufacturing activities increased by 6 percent boosted by food processing activities which increased by 10 percent and manufacturing of chemicals, rubber and plastic activities which grew by 28 percent. Construction activities decreased by 4 percent.

Activities in services sector increased by 7 percent in Q2 2017. The main contributors are, administrative and support services which grew by 20 percent, professional, scientific and  technical services which grew by 21 percent, real estate activities which grew by 7 percent and public administration which grew by 10 percent. Wholesale & retail trade decreased by 6 percent due to overall decrease in imports of traded goods. (End)

