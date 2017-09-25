AfDB engages East Africa’s Private Sector in a partnership strengthening drive

Kigali: The African Development Bank (AfDB) is hosting its first ever Business Opportunities seminar (BOS) in East Africa in a bid to step up its partnership with the private sector in its transformation agenda. The BOS will take place from October 2 to October 4, 2017, at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nairobi, and will bring together key players in the East Africa’s private sector to present to them the business opportunities arising out of the Bank Group’s financing.



During the Seminar participants will be introduced to the Bank’s strategic areas of focus - the Hi-5s; operational priorities and project pipeline; as well as a full repertoire of financing products which they can tap on.



The target participants are: individual consultants and consulting firms, civil works contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, commercial attaches of embassies from the regional and non-regional members of the Bank Group, Commercial attaches of embassies/trade commissioners and Export-Import Banks.



The bank believes the private sector players have professional expertise and financial capability to make a significant contribution in transforming the lives of the African people. In this regard, the BOS not only aims at increasing the pool of competent providers of goods and services to participate in its project, but also seeks to crowd in private sector financing to scale-up delivery of its transformative projects, through avenues such as public-private-partnerships (PPPs).



Announcing the upcoming seminar, Mr. Gabriel Negatu, AfDB Director General for the East Africa Regional Hub said, “We are happy to host the first BOS covering the East African region. It is expected that, through this forum, a number of partnerships and financing opportunities will be identified, through which the Bank will further its support for private investments that will benefit the East African economy.”



AfDB’s presentations are intended to provide an overview on the Bank’s policies and operations across the Hi-5s; procurement rules and procedures; and ongoing and potential operations both sovereign and non-sovereign in sectors of interest.



Although the continent has experienced consistent growth over the past decade, this growth has not generated sufficient jobs for the burgeoning population leaving 20 million Africans without a formal job. Moreover, 42 percent of the population still live below the USD1.25 poverty line, and around one in four people in Sub Saharan Africa remain undernourished. Inequality is also high: six of the 10 most unequal countries in the world are African, particularly affecting women and the youth.



“Making growth inclusive will require broadening access to economic opportunities for more people, countries and regions, and helping the continent generate much needed productive jobs. Helping the continent transition to green growth will require mainstreaming sustainable development initiatives through investments in clean renewable energy, climate smart agriculture and sustainable water resource management, regional economic integration to create larger and more competitive markets, and promoting industrialization to boost value-addition and trade, among others.” Mr. Negatu added.



In regard to the above, AfDB will through BOS encourage strong partnerships to deliver Africa’s transformation efficiently, at pace and at scale. (End)



