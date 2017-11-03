Premier Minister Ngirente meets IMF Director for Africa

Kigali: Mr. Abebe Selassie, the Director of the African Department (AFR) at the International Monetary Fund paid a courtesy visit to the Rwandan Premier Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente.



The discussions between the two leaders focused on how to advance and strength gender equality.



Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente commended the good existing relations, partnership and cooperation between Rwanda and IMF.



Mr Abebe Selassie, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Rwanda for having accepted to host the Gender Equality Peer Learning Conference (November 2nd - 4th 2017) and described it as a good opportunity to learn what Rwanda has achieved in advancing gender equality.



“I came here to meet the Prime Minister in order to get perspective on how he sees IMF policies and challenges on Rwanda”, IMF’s Abebe said.



In terms of partnership, the Government of Rwanda is currently implementing its second three-year Policy Support Instrument, focusing on private sector development; export promotion; domestic resource mobilization and financial sector development.



Abebe Selassie was appointed Director of the African Department (AFR) at the International Monetary Fund on 19th September 2016. (End)



