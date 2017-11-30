Government and AfDB sign financing agreements to support water supply

Kigali: Government of Rwanda and the African Development Bank (AfDB) today signed two financing agreements worth US$ 255.4 million (approximately Frw 215 billion) to support sustainable water supply (US$ 171million) and Sanitation and business and skills development program (US $84 million).



Water Supply and Sanitation Program (US$ 171 million)



The support to water supply and sanitation financing is a concessional loan that will ensure equitable provision of adequate, reliable and sustainable water and sanitation services for targeted cities with a view to promote economic growth and transformation.



Water supply and sanitation infrastructure and services will be provided in City of Kigali and satellite towns of Rubavu, Rusizi, Nyagatare, Muhanga, Huye, Musanze and Karongi. An estimated 1.1 million people are expected to benefit from improved water supply services while 475,000 others will have access to better sanitation.



The support is in line with Rwanda’s vision 2020 and is aimed at scaling up investments in reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable infrastructure and water and sanitation services as key rivers and enablers of economic transformation and rural development.



Business and Skills development Program (US$ 84 million)



The business and skills program, (SBDP) is a 3-year Sector Budget Support designed to boost the government’s economic transformation and job creation agenda by increasing domestic production under the Made in Rwanda Policy



The support will promote inclusive growth and poverty reduction. The purpose is to support reforms to boost domestic production through skills development and enterprise growth for job creation. Specifically, the funds will support small and medium enterprises as well as cooperatives to increase and improve the quality of their products, and generate revenue.



The Division of Labour (DoL) allows AfDB to be active in the Private Sector development, Transport, Energy, Water and Sanitation and Silent in Financial Sector. (End)



