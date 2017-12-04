Rwanda Green Growth Week to fast-track sustainable development

Kigali: For the first time in Rwanda, national and international partners have joined forces to organise the Rwanda Green Growth Week – a series of events bringing together policy makers and practitioners to share experiences on green growth and climate resilient development. The main events throughout the week will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre and at sites across Rwanda. The Rwanda Green Growth Week begins on Monday 4 December and will conclude on Friday 8 December 2017.



The Rwanda Green Growth Week will review progress and advance aspirations in implementing the country’s Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy. It will bring together experts to share knowledge and improve the understanding of sustainable development and climate finance. The week will also provide a platform for partners to contribute to Rwanda’s green growth agenda, strengthen climate services, and promote awareness of green cities and buildings and their development.



The week will be launched on Monday 4 December at the Kigali Convention Centre with a High Level Policy Dialogue on the country’s Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy. The week will also feature the launch of the Rwanda E-Waste Recycling Facility – the second of its kind in Africa.



In addition, the week will see experts meet for a climate finance workshop, a dialogue on Rwanda’s green growth policies and strategies, a high level event on sustainable construction and urban development and a five-year anniversary event for the Rwanda Green Fund.



The week will also feature the construction launch of the Mageragere Wastewater Treatment Plant, and technical workshops – one on establishing a national framework for climate services, and the other on project development and financing for district officials.



The Rwanda Green Growth Week will conclude with a Green Walk in the City of Kigali on Friday 8 December from 3pm to 5pm.





