Rwanda introduces oral HIV self testing as part of the World AIDs Day celebrations

Kigali: The Ministry of Health through Rwanda Biomedical centre will introduce HIV self testing, an initiative expected to increase access and utilization of HIV testing. The new oral method does not require pricking or blood samples and it is part of the different initiatives Rwanda has unveiled as part of the World AIDs Day celebrations, according to a press release from Ministry of Health.



Annually on 1st December, Rwanda joins the World to celebrate the World AIDS Day and commemorate the thousands of millions claimed by the epidemic. The 2017 World AIDS Day Global Theme is “Right to health” with a rationale of emphasizing universal and inalienable right to health for people living with HIV.



Annually, Rwanda also identifies a theme for World AIDS Day. 2017 theme is “Get tested for HIV. If positive, Start and Stay on life-saving treatment.” The theme reaffirms Rwanda’s commitment to achieving the UNAIDS global target of 90-90-90; aiming at ensuring that 90% of people living with HIV know their status, 90% of people living with HIV who know their status are receiving antiretroviral treatment and 90% of people on treatment have viral load suppression.



World AIDS Day campaign in Rwanda will be launched on December 1st, 2017, and will continue with various HIV/AIDs prevention activities including communication activities and scaling up for condom kiosks, for 3 months. These activities will increase HIV awareness, disseminating key messages on HIV and promote HIV services utilization.



Rwanda has made significant progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS ,prevalence remains stable at 3.0% among the general population aged 15-49 years for the last decade, the rate of new infections has declined by 50% while mother-to-child transmission rate at 18 months has reduced to less than 2% for the last 3 years. These results have been achieved through continuous leadership from high level in national HIV response, strong partnership with different stakeholders and implementation of evidence-based interventions.



Despite all the efforts, HIV remains a public health problem; HIV incidence is still high up to 0, 27% in general and higher in urban areas than rural settings (0, 65% vs 0, 22%). According to 2015 DHS, 24% of men and 16% of women have never tested for HIV with a high percentage among youth aged 15-24 (67.2%). 13% of people infected by HIV in Rwanda don’t know their HIV status (2015 DHS) and only 86% of people on antiretroviral treatment suppressed viral load less than 20copies/ml (Rwanda National annual report 2016-2017). To address the challenges, Rwanda initiated solutions like; treat all where all people who test HIV positive are enrolled on lifetime Antiretroviral therapy, reinforced the adherence for people living with HIV and on ART through the community engagement approach, introduced mobile condom kiosks in high risk areas, among others.



Globally, great achievements in fighting HIV/AIDs have been achieved. In 2016, 19,5 million of people were accessing Antiretroviral Therapy, more than 76% of all HIV infected pregnant women receive ART medicines to prevent the transmission of HIV to their children . The number of new infections has decreased by 35% since 2000 while between 2003 and 2016; annual AIDS-related deaths have decreased by 48%. (End)





